ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Significant cost reductions in transoceanic shipping contracts are being heralded as a hopeful sign that the disrupted global supply chain will begin to untangle itself by the second or third quarter of 2022.(1) Once goods are landed in port however, it is widely agreed that there will continue to be delays in delivery due to a crucial shortage of U.S. truck drivers; currently estimated at 80,000 drivers.(2) "The nation's economy," says Brad Ball, President, Roadmaster Drivers School, "requires a new generation of trained truckers. Our new center in Birmingham, Alabama—one of a series of new facilities we have recently opened—will help train these urgently needed new professionals."
The supply chain crisis, Ball observes, noticeable by anyone in the country waiting for a late delivery, was precipitated by a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and an unexpected boom in consumption. Faced with the pandemic, shipping companies planned for a slowdown in demand, which led to delays and overburdened seaports.(3) Meanwhile, the numbers for U.S. retail sales are going up. Total sales for January 2022 were 3.8% higher than December and 13% higher than the previous January.(4) For the entire year of 2021, total retail sales were up 14.2% from the previous year for a total of $4.55 trillion in sales.(5) Along the way, says Ball, the unexpected spike in consumption collided with a longtime trucker shortage.
Alabama, he notes, is an excellent example of this process in action. The local economy is hugely dependent on trucking; an estimated 86% of all goods in Alabama are delivered by truck.(6) Trucking companies, dependent on their labor force, have found themselves unable to meet rising customer demand. "Every single day," says an executive of Alabama-based Baldwin Transfer Company, "customers are coming to us asking if we can do more, and we have to turn them down. We have the capacity, from a business standpoint, to staff another 50 drivers. The biggest strain on profitability is the equipment that's not being used."(7)
Some of the shortage, notes Ball, is attributable to drivers who have left the profession altogether and a high industry turnover rate. In response, trucking companies have been revisiting working conditions, scheduling issues, and raising salaries. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, average weekly earnings for long-distance drivers have increased about 21% since the beginning of 2019. The U.S. Transportation Secretary has recently recommended even greater increases in compensation for this invaluable workforce.(8)
On April 14, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., members of the press, prospective students and the general public are warmly invited to the grand opening of the new Roadmaster Driving School of Birmingham, at 2601 Five Star Parkway, Bessemer, AL 35022. "Trucking," says Ball, "is an essential and increasingly well-paid, respected profession. If you—or someone you know—is looking for a better job, I urge you to come and talk to us. It might turn out to be the best thing you ever did."
About Roadmaster Drivers School:
Roadmaster, headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL, is a nationwide training organization for professional truck drivers. They have 30 years of experience training more than 150,000 graduates with 20 training locations nationwide. By focusing on giving students the best education and maintaining high job placement standards, Roadmaster has gained a national reputation in the trucking industry for quality training of entry-level commercial truck drivers—noted for their training practices to be the most hands-on and safety-focused training in the country. For more information, visit http://www.roadmaster.com.
