CREVE COEUR, Mo., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Monday, February 14th, the sale of the business formerly known as Plaza Lexus was completed between Asbury Automotive Group and the Gurley Leep Automotive Family. The new business is now identified as Spirit Lexus.
Since 1998, Asbury Automotive has owned and operated Plaza Motors which now includes several new car dealerships in Creve Coeur, in addition to the former Plaza Lexus including Plaza Mercedes, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, BMW and Infiniti. "St. Louis is an important market for Asbury and we have a strong connection to the community…we are excited to continue serving our guests at the Plaza dealerships in the city of Creve Coeur," said David Hult, Asbury's President and Chief Executive Officer.
Spirit Lexus is the second Lexus dealership owned by the Gurley Leep Automotive Family which was founded by Mike Leep, Sr. in 1973. Mike Leep, Jr., president of the Gurley Leep Automotive Family stated, "We are excited to add our second Lexus franchise to the Gurley Leep Family. We plan on bringing our family values of world class service and community philanthropy to greater St. Louis." The Gurley Leep Automotive Family now operates 21 dealerships, representing 16 different makes of cars with 29 franchise points across Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri and Illinois. Spirit Lexus will continue operations at the existing location.
For more information please contact Dan Kilmer, General Manager, at 847-475-8135 or visit their website at http://www.spiritlexus.com.
Asbury St. Louis Lexus, LLC—Lexus Purchase
For more information please contact:
Todd Flowers- Managing Market Director
Plaza Motors
755 N. New Balas Road
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Phone: 405-365-0001
Michael Leep, Jr. - Owner
Spirit Lexus
777 Decker Lane
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Phone: 574-272-2014
Media Contact
Dan Kilmer, Spirit Lexus, 1 847-475-8135, dkilmer@gurleyleep.com
