BAY SHORE, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlantic Honda in Bay Shore, New York, is offering U.S. military personnel and their spouses $500 towards cap cost reduction or down payment on purchase or leasing of 2020 or newer Honda vehicles.

In order to become eligible for this offer, the customer has to satisfy the following criteria:

  • Submit Leave and Earning Statement (LES) as proof of military service
  • Spouses have to provide military ID and spouse's LES

If you or your spouse have served in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard, and in Active Reserve, then you qualify for this offer. U.S. military ready reserves, retirees and their spouses as well as U.S. military veterans within one year of separation from active service, are also eligible for this program.

Customers can choose any vehicle from the dealership's inventory. Honda Financial Services® would help the customers with purchasing and leasing the vehicle. Buyers are also requested to keep an eye on vehicles with special offers.

Therefore, all interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.atlantichonda.com/ for more information. They can reach the dealership at 631-892-7266 or visit Atlantic Honda at 375 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore, NY 11706.

Media Contact

Sarah Strauch, Atlantic Honda, 631-328-2060, sstrauch@aagny.net

 

SOURCE Atlantic Honda

