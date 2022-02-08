BAY SHORE, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Atlantic Honda dealership is offering windshield wipers service in Bay Shore, New York. Interested customers are recommended to contact or visit the dealership in person to make use of the service offer.
There are many other service specials available on the dealership website. Customers can browse through the website to see the list of service coupons offered by the dealership. Customers can make use of the free installation with the purchase of any windshield wipers. Although, the mentioned offer cannot be combined with any other offer. No prior offers are applicable with this service special. Customers are advised to present the coupon while visiting the dealership. It is important to note that the coupon is limited to only one person. The windshield wiper service special is only valid at the Atlantic Honda dealership.
Customers who are interested to learn more about the service specials available at the dealership can explore the website, contact the dealership team or visit the dealership in person. The Atlantic Honda staff can be reached via the contact number 631-665-0005. Other means of communication include dropping online messages or on-site visits to the dealership. The dealership Atlantic Honda is located at 1375 Sunshine Hwy., Bay Shore, New York 11706.
Media Contact
Sarah Strauch, Atlantic Honda, 631-328-2060, sstrauch@aagny.net
SOURCE Atlantic Honda