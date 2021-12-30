BAY SHORE, N.Y., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers in and around the Bay Shore area in New York who want to purchase the latest Honda vehicles at interestingly lower prices can check out the website of Atlantic Honda of Bay Shore. The dealership offers numerous special deals on select Honda models. Interested customers are encouraged to make use of the sales event this holiday season.
Browse through the special vehicles that are on sale at the dealership and choose the one based on your needs and style. The expert sales team at the dealership will ensure a smooth and hassle-free purchase process. In case of any doubts, questions or concerns, please contact the dealership. As always, the customer team at the dealership will be quick to handle your queries.
Please visit the atlantichonda.com website to learn about the other deals, services and Honda models available at the dealership. For more information on this vehicle sale, kindly visit the dealership sales team at Atlantic Honda, 1375 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore, NY 11706 or contact them by phone at 631-892-7266.
Media Contact
Sarah Strauch, Atlantic Honda, 631-328-2060, sstrauch@aagny.net
SOURCE Atlantic Honda