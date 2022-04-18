Customers looking to purchase a used van can now consider the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L at Auction Direct USA as an option.
RALEIGH, N.C., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Priced at a sale price of $23,999, the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V VVT V 6-cylinder engine with automatic transmission and front-wheel drivetrain producing a fuel economy of 19 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway. Currently, the vehicle is available at the Auction Direct USA inventory in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Its previously recorded odometer reading stands at 73,696 miles, and the vehicle is available in Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl coat exterior color with Black/Alloy interior colors. The minivan also features a backup camera, alloy wheels, leather interiors, rear parking sensors, a power driver's seat, third-row seating, and heated seats. Additionally, the vehicle has also passed the 125-Point Dealer Inspection and possesses a clean CARFAX report.
Customers interested in the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L can find more information regarding the vehicle on the dealership's website at http://www.auctiondirectusa.com.
Call 844-678-8048 or drop by 7601 Glenwood Ave in Raleigh, North Carolina 27612 for further assistance.
Media Contact
Tony Kicinski, Auction Direct USA, 844-678-8048, tonyk@auctiondirectusa.com
SOURCE Auction Direct USA