RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auction Direct USA in Raleigh, North Carolina, is offering its customers car maintenance and repair service at an affordable rate. The well-trained technical staff of the dealership will look into your car and carry out the necessary repair works to make sure that your car runs smoothly.
In order to schedule a service appointment, customers are required to fill out a form. They need to provide the dealership with relevant personal information, such as name, phone number, etc. They also need to mention their vehicle information along with the type of services that they require. Next, customers need to inform the dealership of the date and time of their appointment. Finally, after filling out the form, just hit send. One of the members of the service team will come in contact with the customers to confirm all the details.
The dealership provides a range of services, such as:
- Oil change
- Brake service
- A/C repair
- Tire replacements
- Tune-ups, etc.
While their vehicle is being repaired, customers can wait at the lounge and access the Wi-Fi and help themselves to a cup of coffee.
Therefore, all interested parties are requested to visit Auction Direct USA at 7601 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC, 27612, for more information. They can also reach out to the dealership by calling 844-678-8048.
Media Contact
Tony Kicinski, Auction Direct USA, 844-678-8048, tonyk@auctiondirectusa.com
SOURCE Auction Direct USA