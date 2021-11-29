RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auction Direct USA in Raleigh, North Carolina, is offering its customers car maintenance and repair service at an affordable rate. The well-trained technical staff of the dealership will look into your car and carry out the necessary repair works to make sure that your car runs smoothly.

In order to schedule a service appointment, customers are required to fill out a form. They need to provide the dealership with relevant personal information, such as name, phone number, etc. They also need to mention their vehicle information along with the type of services that they require. Next, customers need to inform the dealership of the date and time of their appointment. Finally, after filling out the form, just hit send. One of the members of the service team will come in contact with the customers to confirm all the details.

The dealership provides a range of services, such as:

  • Oil change
  • Brake service
  • A/C repair
  • Tire replacements
  • Tune-ups, etc.

While their vehicle is being repaired, customers can wait at the lounge and access the Wi-Fi and help themselves to a cup of coffee.

Therefore, all interested parties are requested to visit Auction Direct USA at 7601 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC, 27612, for more information. They can also reach out to the dealership by calling 844-678-8048.

Media Contact

Tony Kicinski, Auction Direct USA, 844-678-8048, tonyk@auctiondirectusa.com

 

SOURCE Auction Direct USA

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.