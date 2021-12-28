ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auction Direct USA in Rochester, New York, is offering its customers car maintenance and repair services. The dealership has a well-trained staff that will look into your vehicle and carry out all the necessary work that is required to make your vehicle run smoothly.

In order to schedule a service with the dealership, customers are required to fill out a form. They have to mention their contact information, such as name, address, phone number. Furthermore, they are required to provide the dealership with their vehicle information, such as the year, make and model. After that, customers need to mention the services required for their vehicle and mention the preferred date and time for their appointment. Once they are done with filling out the form, they just have to hit send. One of the team members from the service staff will get in touch with the customers to take the application process forward. The dealership provides a variety of services, such as:

  • Oil change
  • Brake service
  • A/C repair
  • Tire replacements
  • Tune-ups, etc.

Therefore, all interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.auctiondirectusa.com/ for more information. They can also visit the dealership in person at 6520 NY-96, Victor, NY 14564.

Media Contact

Tony Kicinski, Auction Direct USA, 844-678-8048, tonyk@auctiondirectusa.com

 

SOURCE Auction Direct USA

