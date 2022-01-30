ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auction Direct USA in Rochester, New York, is offering to clean the interior of the vehicles of their customers by trained professionals. Customers need to bring their car to the dealership, and the maintenance staff will carry out all the necessary work.
In order to make the interior of the vehicle germ-free, the technical staff would apply special cleaning solutions that are recommended by the automobile industry for safe sanitization. The team will emphasize cleaning the steering wheel, vents, dash, control center, seating, and carpeting.
Not only will the technicians clean the interior of the vehicle, but they will also carry out important maintenance work as well. All that the customers are required to do is schedule an appointment. They have to fill out a form, wherein they have to provide personal information, vehicle information, date, and time of visiting the dealership, etc. Once the form is sent, a team member from the dealership will get in touch with the customers to confirm the application status.
Therefore, all interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.auctiondirectusa.com/ or call 844-287-5491 for more information. They can also visit the dealership in person. Auction Direct USA is located at 6520 NY-96, Victor, NY 14564.
Media Contact
Tony Kicinski, Auction Direct USA, 844-678-8048, tonyk@auctiondirectusa.com
SOURCE Auction Direct USA