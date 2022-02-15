BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auto Group Collision is Brooklyn, New York's premier full-service collision repair facility. The body shop provides a host of automotive services ranging from Frame Repair, Car Painting, Paintless Dent Repair, and more. The Brooklyn based company operates 2 modern facilities at 2712 and 2735 Stillwell Ave, conveniently located across the street from one another. The team of auto body experts at Auto Group Collision is experienced with all brands and models.
In recent company news, Auto Group Collision has announced that it is now a Progressive Network Repair Shop. This big step forward solidifies Auto Group Collision's position as a top collision repair company in New York City. As part of Progressive's network of repair shops, Auto Group Collision adheres to specific guidelines to ensure consistent and excellent service to customers. These include service and repair standards, estimate and inspection guidelines, and other procedures meant to provide customers with a smooth and convenient vehicle repair experience.
With recent equipment and facility upgrades such as a Car-O-Liner digital measuring system, Auto Group Collision's state of the art locations can facilitate repairs on a wide range of vehicles from all makes and models. Sport vehicle repairs for brands like Porsche and Aston Martin can take place as well as commercial vehicle repairs, allowing Auto Group Collision to accommodate the diverse needs of all of New York City's drivers. With the new title of Progressive Direct Repair Facility, Auto Group Collision can assist an even greater number of customers while being held to high standards by one of the largest insurance companies, Progressive Insurance.
For vehicle repair and all other requests, please call our office at (718) 449-4616
