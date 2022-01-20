INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Individuals interested in purchasing a pre-owned vehicle in Indianapolis, Indiana area, can visit Auto Sales and Service. The dealership has a variety of excellent used models available to choose from according to their lifestyle. The inventory is packed with makes ranging from Honda, Hyundai, Kia to Ford, Jeep, and other popular car manufacturers. Buyers can get a car affordably despite having bad credit or no credit as it is a buy here pay here financing. To apply for the online pre-approval for financing, customers have to fill a form available on the website. Potential buyers can choose the vehicle they like and schedule a test drive from the website to get a better idea.
The dealership also provides maintenance and repair services like tire rotation, brake replacement, oil change, and more. The qualified technicians inspect the vehicle and give transparent services to customers. The team works hard to provide speedy assistance to customers. The technicians are knowledgeable and will answer any questions from the driver. Along with serving in Indianapolis, Auto Sales and Service also serves customers residing in Avon, Danville, Greenwood, Plainfield, and more.
Individuals looking for more information can look at the model research page on the website. To learn more, customers can schedule an appointment from the website or call (833) 959-3988. For a more personal experience, individuals can visit the dealership's showroom at 1860 N Arlington Ave.
Media Contact
Jay Arnold, Auto Sales and Service, 317-308-2886, JArnold@autosalesservices.com
SOURCE Auto Sales and Service