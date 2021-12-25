INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auto Sales & Service is an automotive dealership in Indianapolis, Indiana. It offers maintenance services like oil change, filter change, brakes replacement, and more. Customers can also show up with vehicles at the dealership for the vehicle's overall check-up and inspection. The dealership has expert and honest technicians who try to get the job done at the first time and maintain transparent services. The team tries to make the process quick for the convenience of passengers. Auto Sales & Service also serves customers living in areas like Avon, Danville, Greenwood, Plainfield, and more.
Auto Sales & Service has a varied used model inventory with some popular models like Ford, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Kia, and more. Potential buyers can view the online inventory and schedule a test drive at the dealership. Customers can also apply for a car loan by just filling out a form. Individuals who want more information can check the model research page on the website and get a piece of better knowledge.
Interested customers can schedule a service of their vehicle by just filling out a form on the website, and one of the team members will get in touch with them. Those who want to learn more can visit the website to request an appointment or call (833) 959-3988. For personal experience, potential buyers can also visit the dealership at 1860 N Arlington Ave.
Media Contact
Jay Arnold, Auto Sales & Service, 317-308-2886, JArnold@autosalesservices.com
SOURCE Auto Sales & Service