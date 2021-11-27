HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auto Simple has opened a new dealership in Huntsville, Alabama. It is a Buy Here Pay Here dealership and a one-stop destination for purchasing used vehicles. The dealership's inventory is packed with good quality and affordable vehicles of big brands like Honda, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia, and many more.
The dealership offers a 12 Month / 12,000-mile warranty along with a free CarFax report on every vehicle. Customers who sign up for recurring payments from debit cards get free oil changes every 90 days until the loan is completed. The knowledgeable team works hard to provide exemplary customer service.
Auto Simple dealership offers affordable down payments. Customers who refer friends and family to the dealership will receive a $200 credit if the referred individual purchases a vehicle from the dealership.
Individuals looking to sell their vehicles for cash can contact the dealership for a hassle-free process. An appraiser of Auto Simple will inspect the vehicle and make an offer which will be valid for seven days. Customers will get guaranteed payment and no hidden fees. They will have to provide the documents of the vehicle.
For more details, visit the dealership website or call at (256) 642-2876. Auto Simple dealership is located at 7507 Hwy 72 W, Madison, AL 35758. It is open from 9 AM to 7 PM on weekdays, 9 AM to 6 PM on Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays.
