WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AutoBuy, the auto remarketing disrupter that makes it easy and safe for consumers to sell their vehicles virtually, today announced that it is further growing its national footprint with 12 virtual, and four bricks and mortar, locations in Georgia. With the addition of Georgia, the company now offers its unique virtual car buying model in 26 cities across five states, including Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina.
AutoBuy, which has served over 300K customers, with $2 billion in vehicle inventory appraised to date, offers consumers a completely contactless process for selling their vehicles, including video appraisal, same-day vehicle pickup and e-check funded within an hour of purchase completion. Consumers also have the option to complete all steps in person.
The new virtual locations in Georgia serve area consumers in Athens, Augusta, Buford, Cartersville, Columbus, Kennesaw, Lithia, Norcross, Roswell, Savannah, Stockbridge, and Warner Robins. Bricks and mortar locations serving both virtual and in-person customers have opened in Cartersville and Roswell, with two more locations opening by year's end.
"We are so pleased to be able to offer Georgia car owners a consumer-friendly vehicle appraisal and selling process that is transparent, safe, fast, efficient and, importantly, that offers the best pricing for their vehicles," said Mark Maida, AutoBuy Co-founder and CEO. "The success of our business, from our first days in Florida to our brand new locations in Georgia, always links back to the positive experience we offer consumers."
Maida noted that because of AutoBuy's 300 thousand-strong customer databases the company is able to leverage enterprise analytics and deep real-time insights into national vehicle pricing to precisely appraise value, based on matching vehicle models to markets with high demand in a way that no one else in the market can. This is why the company can offer consumers among the highest prices for their used vehicles.
"Our rapid expansion in Georgia, and the nimbleness of our virtual model, means that we will soon be moving into other markets across the US," said Maida. "And, our new locations in Georgia also mean further opportunities for our dealer customers across the US to source even more fresh used vehicle inventory from us."
Because AutoBuy offers a positive and value focused process to consumers who want to sell their vehicles, it is able to rapidly and efficiently source fresh vehicle inventory for auto dealers across the US – in fact it tripled the amount of used vehicle inventory delivered to dealers over the past 12 months. AutoBuy's model is unique in the auto industry, and one that is increasingly important in a market plagued by inventory shortages resulting from supply chain issues. Last month, AutoBuy announced triple digit sales growth year-over-year, and a nearly 500% increase in EBITDA.
Founded in 2010, and based in West Palm Beach, Florida, AutoBuy upends traditional automotive remarketing with a unique model that offers auto retailers and auction houses a marketplace of fresh, high-quality used vehicles, without the hassle of reconditioning. It accomplishes this by providing consumers the option of a completely virtual speedy, convenient, safe, and hassle-free way to sell their vehicles for the maximum market price through its WEPAYTHEMAX.com website. Instead of competing with dealerships, AutoBuy serves as a facilitator to both customers looking for the most competitive price for their used vehicle, and to dealers seeking in-demand inventory. The company, which has over 125 years of auto remarketing expertise on its team, has appraised over $2 billion of used vehicle inventory and has served over 300,000 private car sellers, and is the only remarketing company to achieve a near perfect (4.9) Google review score with consumers.
