NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Automatic Doors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 5.23% at a CAGR of 5.91% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (sliding doors, swing doors, folding doors, revolving doors, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and South America).
For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read Sample Report
Vendor Insights
Global Automatic Doors Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- ASSA ABLOY AB
- agta record Ltd.
- Auto Ingress Pty Ltd.
- Deutschtec GmbH
- dormakaba Holding AG
- GEZE GmbH
- KONE Corp.
- Nabtesco Corp.
- Sanwa Holdings Corp.
- Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Sample Report.
Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will account for 49 percent of market growth. In APAC, China is the most important market for automatic doors. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.
Over the projection period, a surge in investment in commercial real estate projects with upgraded facilities will aid the automated doors market expansion in APAC. Furthermore, countries such as the China, US, Germany, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Automatic Doors Market during the forecast period.
Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. Click here.
Key Segment Analysis
The sliding doors category will gain considerable market share in automatic doors. Sliding doors are available in both horizontal and top-hung configurations. Owing to the low ASPs of these items, as well as the fact that similarly priced alternatives such as swing doors have been responsible for severe ligament injuries and major contusions due to malfunctioning, this segment is projected to dominate the market.
View Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.
Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports
Single-Ply Membranes Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Roofing Chemicals Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Automatic Doors Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.91%
Market growth 2020-2024
$ 1.17 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.23
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 49%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
ASSA ABLOY AB, agta record Ltd., Auto Ingress Pty Ltd., Deutschtec GmbH, dormakaba Holding AG, GEZE GmbH , KONE Corp., Nabtesco Corp., Sanwa Holdings Corp., and Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Building Products
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2024
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2024 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2024
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2024 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Sliding doors - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
- Exhibit 17: Sliding doors - Market size and forecast 2020-2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Sliding doors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
- 5.4 Swing doors - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
- Exhibit 19: Swing doors - Market size and forecast 2020-2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Swing doors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
- 5.5 Folding doors - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
- Exhibit 21: Folding doors - Market size and forecast 2020-2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Folding doors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
- 5.6 Revolving doors - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
- Exhibit 23: Revolving doors - Market size and forecast 2020-2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Revolving doors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2024 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
- Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
- Exhibit 35: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
- Exhibit 39: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Agta record Ltd
- Exhibit 49: Agta record Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Agta record Ltd - Product and service
- Exhibit 51: Agta record Ltd - Key offerings
- 10.4 ASSA ABLOY AB
- Exhibit 52: ASSA ABLOY AB - Overview
- Exhibit 53: ASSA ABLOY AB - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: ASSA ABLOY AB - Key offerings
- 10.5 Auto Ingress Pty Ltd
- Exhibit 55: Auto Ingress Pty Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Auto Ingress Pty Ltd - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: Auto Ingress Pty Ltd - Key offerings
- 10.6 Deutschtec GmbH
- Exhibit 58: Deutschtec GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Deutschtec GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: Deutschtec GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.7 dormakaba International Holding AG
- Exhibit 61: dormakaba International Holding AG - Overview
- Exhibit 62: dormakaba International Holding AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: dormakaba International Holding AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: dormakaba International Holding AG - Segment focus
- 10.8 GEZE GmbH
- Exhibit 65: GEZE GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 66: GEZE GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 67: GEZE GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.9 KONE Corp.
- Exhibit 68: KONE Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: KONE Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: KONE Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: KONE Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Nabtesco Corp.
- Exhibit 72: Nabtesco Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Nabtesco Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: Nabtesco Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: Nabtesco Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Sanwa Holdings Corp
- Exhibit 76: Sanwa Holdings Corp - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Sanwa Holdings Corp - Product and service
- Exhibit 78: Sanwa Holdings Corp - Key offerings
- 10.12 Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
- Exhibit 79: Stanley Black & Decker Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Stanley Black & Decker Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: Stanley Black & Decker Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Stanley Black & Decker Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 84: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 86: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations
About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automatic-doors-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-17-billion--market-research-insights-highlight-construction-market-gaining-traction-as-key-driver--technavio-301567526.html
SOURCE Technavio