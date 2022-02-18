NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive active purge pump market report by Technavio infers that the adherence to stringent laws formulated by governments is driving this market's growth, resulting in the market growth of USD 1.06 billion from 2021 to 2026.
Market Scope
The automotive active purge pump market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Active Purge Pump Market size
- Automotive Active Purge Pump Market trends
- Automotive Active Purge Pump Market industry analysis
Vendor Landscape
The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Agilent Technologies Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Dial Manufacturing Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Geotech Environmental Equipment Inc., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sauermann Group, and Vitesco Technologies Group AG.
Key Market Segmentation
- Segmentation by vehicle type:
- Passenger:
- The passenger segment will contribute largely to the overall market growth during the forecast period.
- The growth is attributed to the significant increase in the demand for passenger vehicles owing to the rise in disposable income of individuals, especially those belonging to the middle-class population.
- Commercial
Regional Market Outlook
Europe will contribute to 43% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the high production and sales volumes of passenger cars and the presence of several high-end passenger car brands, including Mercedes-Benz, BMW AG, and Audi AG. If we look at the country-wise market growth, Germany, France, and the UK will contribute the highest market growth.
Latest Trends and Drivers in the Automotive Active Purge Pump Market
- Market Driver:
- Adherence to stringent laws formulated by governments:
Fumes from gasoline fuel are composed of benzene, which can lead to health hazards when inhaled. Photochemical smog is another major concern and is caused by a combination of sunlight and exhaust fumes. Thus, modern petrol-based vehicles are integrated with onboard systems that reduce hydrocarbon emissions. Such factors are anticipated to boost the demand for active purge pumps during the forecast period.
- Market Trend:
- Weight and cost reduction:
Automotive suppliers are using lighter components for weight reduction to meet the demand for low emissions and improved mileage. Tier-II suppliers are focusing on developing light raw materials through technological advances without compromising on structural strength. These factors are expected to positively impact the growth of the global automotive active purge pump market during the forecast period.
Value Chain Analysis
The value chain of the global automotive components and accessories market, which is the parent market of the global automotive active purge pump market, includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Distribution and logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Innovation
Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive active purge pump market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive active purge pump market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive active purge pump market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive active purge pump market vendors
Automotive Active Purge Pump Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.06 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
29.97
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 43%
Key consumer countries
Germany, US, Japan, France, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Agilent Technologies Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Dial Manufacturing Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Geotech Environmental Equipment Inc., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sauermann Group, and Vitesco Technologies Group AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Vehicle type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Vehicle type
- Passenger - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Vehicle type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Continental AG
- DENSO Corp.
- Dial Manufacturing Inc.
- Eaton Corp. Plc
- Geotech Environmental Equipment Inc.
- HELLA GmbH and Co. KG
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Sauermann Group
- Vitesco Technologies Group AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
