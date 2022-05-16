NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market by Technology (AEBS, TPMS, PAS, and Others), Application (Passenger cars and Commercial vehicles), and Geographic (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA, Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. Technavio categorizes the global automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market.
The potential growth difference for the automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market size between 2020 and 2025 is USD 18.99 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver: The decline in sensor prices is driving the market growth. The price of sensors such as radars, cameras, and LiDARs is declining continuously, owing to the increase in their applications in the automotive industry. This allowed vendors to develop cost-effective ADAS technologies for customers. This is becoming a crucial driver for the growing demand for ADAS in the automotive industry. Moreover, the reduction in prices of cameras, radars, and LiDAR sensors is becoming a crucial driver for making ADAS products affordable. ADAS manufacturers are developing compact products for a wide range of customers.
- Market Challenges: High costs associated with service and maintenance of ADAS are challenging the automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market growth. Automotive ADAS has been available for decades. However, its adoption is dependent on the maintenance and service cost, as vehicles with ADAS are expensive to repair. This impacts the adoption of ADAS in emerging countries, where customers are price sensitive. As emerging economies are frontrunners in new vehicle sales, there is a significant need to reduce the service and maintenance cost of ADAS. These factors negatively impact the growth of the global automotive ADAS market.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our Sample Report right now!
Market Segmentation
The automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market report is segmented by technology (AEBS, TPMS, PAS, and Others), application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
By technology, the AEBS segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The adoption of AEBS is driven by automotive OEMs, owing to regulatory mandates as well as the focus on automotive OEMs on increasing safety ratings of vehicles. Europe is witnessing the adoption of AEBS due to regulatory mandates, while North America is witnessing the adoption of AEBS through the voluntary commitment of automotive OEMs.
APAC will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market in APAC.
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Aptiv Plc
- Continental AG
- DENSO Corp.
- Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- Magna International Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Valeo SA
- Veoneer Inc.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
Automotive Refrigerant Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 18.99 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.77
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, China, Japan, France, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Global automotive components and accessories market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by Technology
- 6.3 AEBS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: AEBS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 25: AEBS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 TPMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: TPMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 27: TPMS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 PAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: PAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: PAS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Technology
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 46: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 51: Industry risks
- 10.3 Competitive Scenario
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 52: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Aptiv Plc
- Exhibit 54: Aptiv Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Aptiv Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: Aptiv Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 57: Aptiv Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: Aptiv Plc - Segment focus
- 11.4 Continental AG
- Exhibit 59: Continental AG - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Continental AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: Continental AG - Key news
- Exhibit 62: Continental AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: Continental AG - Segment focus
- 11.5 DENSO Corp.
- Exhibit 64: DENSO Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: DENSO Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: DENSO Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 67: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.6 Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 69: Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 72: Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.7 Intel Corp.
- Exhibit 73: Intel Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Intel Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Intel Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 76: Intel Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Intel Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Magna International Inc.
- Exhibit 78: Magna International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Magna International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Magna International Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 81: Magna International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Magna International Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 83: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 86: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 11.10 Valeo SA
- Exhibit 88: Valeo SA - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Valeo SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: Valeo SA- Key news
- Exhibit 91: Valeo SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: Valeo SA - Segment focus
- 11.11 Veoneer Inc.
- Exhibit 93: Veoneer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Veoneer Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Veoneer Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 96: Veoneer Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Veoneer Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Exhibit 98: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview
- Exhibit 99: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news
- Exhibit 101: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 103: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 104: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 105: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 106: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 107: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-advanced-driver-assistance-system-adas-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-18-99-billion--decline-in-sensor-prices-to-boost-market-growth--technavio-301547036.html
SOURCE Technavio