NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Brake-by-wire Systems Market by Type (Electric and Non-Electric) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The automotive brake-by-wire systems market size, share, & trends analysis report offers an up-to-date study of the geographical composition of the market. 55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, the US, Germany, France, the UK, and Norway are the key markets for the automotive brake-by-wire systems market in APAC. Technavio report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver - Greater effectiveness and efficiency of brake-by-wire systems
The automotive brake-by-wire system is advanced in terms of system design, braking efficiency, and effectiveness when compared with the conventional braking system. The systems can either be all-electronic, electro-hydraulic or a combination of both. These systems involve electronic components and subsystems, such as sensors, actuators, and a control unit that collectively analyze the vehicle's data accurately. The system gathers data from different sensors such as wheel speed sensors, acceleration sensors, and steering angle sensors. The complied data allows the brake-by-wire system to react quickly and reduce stopping distance. In addition to increasing the effectiveness of the overall braking system, the brake-by-wire system also increases the safety quotient of the vehicle. For instance, the system response time of Brembo's brake-by-wire system is calculated to be 90 milliseconds, which is significantly lesser than the response time of conventional braking systems. This system also works in conjunction with an electronic brake assist (EBA), anti-lock braking system (ABS), and electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), which increases the vehicle's stability and control.
- Market Challenges - High cost of development and maintenance of electronic braking systems
The components and systems used in automobiles at present are witnessing the transformation from being completely mechanical to electro-mechanical or all-electronic systems. The same can be seen in automotive brake-by-wire systems as well. The use of electronic components and subsystems in such electronic braking systems increases their cost of development as compared with hydraulic or mechanical braking systems, thereby increasing the overall cost of the vehicles. In addition to the cost, the costs associated with the maintenance and repair of such systems are also high.
The potential growth difference for the automotive brake-by-wire systems market between 2020 and 2025 is 8458.90 mn units. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Market Segmentation:
The automotive brake-by-wire systems market report is segmented by Type (Electric and Non-Electric) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Some Companies Mentioned
- Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
- Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.
- Brembo Spa
- Continental AG
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
- KSR International Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Veoneer Inc.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Automotive Brake-by-wire Systems Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 32.91%
Market growth 2021-2025
8458.90 mn units
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
69.89
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 55%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Germany, France, UK, and Norway
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Brembo Spa, Continental AG, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., KSR International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
