NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Camera-based Side Mirrors Market by Application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, EMEA, and Americas) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The automotive camera-based side mirrors market share is expected to increase by USD 69.68 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 83.09%. The automotive camera-based side mirrors market share growth by the passenger cars segment will be significant for revenue generation. Luxury automakers are focusing on increasing the safety level of passenger cars and are adopting advanced safety functions such as camera-based side mirrors. Hence, the demand for automotive camera-based side mirrors is increasing steadily in the automotive industry.
- Market Driver - The growing uptake of automotive electronics is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global automotive camera-based side mirrors market. With the advent of technological innovations in automobiles, the uptake of electronic components and sub-systems has increased in vehicles (especially passenger vehicles). In 2018, the penetration of automotive electronics was about three-fifths in an average automobile, which was about two-thirds during 2013-2014.
- Market Challenges - The government regulations regarding automotive mirrors are a major challenge for the global automotive camera-based side mirrors market growth. The majority of the states in the US are governed by regulations that require vehicles to have side-view mirrors. The addition of automotive camera-based side mirrors increases production costs. Hence, vehicle manufacturers are inclined to offer automotive camera-based side mirrors only with premium segment vehicles.
The automotive camera-based side mirrors market report is segmented by Application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, EMEA, and Americas).
Regional Analysis: 41% of the market's growth will originate from the Americas during the forecast period. The UK is the key market for automotive camera-based side mirrors market in the Americas. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The growing uptake of automotive electronics will facilitate the automotive camera-based side mirrors market growth in the Americas over the forecast period.
The automotive camera-based side mirrors market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- BMW Group
- Continental AG
- Gentex Corp.
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
- Kappa optronics GmbH
- Kyocera Corp.
- Magna International Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.
