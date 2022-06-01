NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Camera-based Side Mirrors Market size is expected to grow by USD 69.68 million with a YOY growth of 35.96% during the forecast period. The growing uptake of automotive electronics is notably driving the automotive camera-based side mirrors market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and information from several leading manufacturers.
This market research report extensively covers Automotive Camera-based Side Mirrors Market by the following:
- Application - Passenger cars and commercial vehicles
- The passenger car category will see a large increase in market share for automotive camera-based side mirrors. Luxury carmakers are focusing on improving passenger car safety by including innovative safety features such as camera-based side mirrors. As a result, the car industry's need for camera-based side mirrors is rapidly expanding.
- Geography - North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- The Americas will account for 41% of the market's growth. In the Americas, the UK is the most important market for automobile camera-based side mirrors. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. Over the projected period, the increased adoption of automotive electronics will aid the growth of the vehicle camera-based side mirrors market in the Americas.
Automotive Camera-based Side Mirrors Market Dynamics
Market Driver
One of the primary factors driving the worldwide automotive camera-based side mirrors market is the increasing adoption of automotive electronics. Electronic components and sub-systems have become more common in automobiles as a result of technological advancements (especially passenger vehicles). Stringent regulatory norms and mandates, the growing focus on fuel efficiency, the demand for advanced safety, the growing need for connectivity systems, the increasing adoption of hybrid powertrains, and the electrification of components all contribute to the high adoption of automotive electronics.
Market Trend
The expansion of the worldwide automobile camera-based side mirrors market will be fueled by the emergence of surround-view mirror systems. A surround-view mirror system, often known as a 360-degree camera system, is a collection of numerous cameras positioned to offer the driver with 360-degree visibility of the vehicle. The technology is built to automatically combine all of the inputs from the surrounding cameras into a single movie that provides the driver with an elevated view. Surround-view mirror systems use sonar technology to correctly determine the distance between nearby vehicles or obstacles and provide auditory cues to the driver about the distance between the vehicle and the obstacle.
Market Challenge
Government laws governing vehicle mirrors are posing a significant impediment to the growth of the worldwide automotive camera-based side mirrors market. The majority of states in the United States have laws requiring vehicles to have side-view mirrors. The inclusion of side mirrors based on automobile cameras raises production costs. As a result, automakers are more likely to offer automotive camera-based side mirrors solely on expensive vehicles.
Automotive Camera-based Side Mirrors Market Segmentation
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
- North America
Automotive Camera-based Side Mirrors Market Vendor
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- BMW Group
- Continental AG
- Gentex Corp.
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
- Kappa optronics GmbH
- Kyocera Corp.
- Magna International Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.
Product Insights and News
- Gentex Corp. - The company offers vision systems based on multiple imager platforms.
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.- The company offers side camera mirror systems.
- Kyocera Corp.- The company offers automotive camera modules.
Automotive Camera-based Side Mirrors Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 83.09%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 69.68 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
35.96
Regional analysis
APAC, EMEA, and Americas
Performing market contribution
Americas at 41%
Key consumer countries
Japan, UK, China, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
BMW Group, Continental AG, Gentex Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Kappa optronics GmbH, Kyocera Corp., Magna International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for automotive components and accessories
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
- 4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 17: Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 18: Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 19: Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 20: Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 27: EMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.4 EMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: EMEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 29: Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.5 Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Americas - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Key leading countries
- 7.6 Key leading countries
- 7.7 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 33: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- · 9.1 Overview
- · Exhibit 35: Landscape disruption
- · 9.2 Landscape disruption
- · Exhibit 36: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 38: Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 39: BMW Group - Overview
- Exhibit 40: BMW Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 41: BMW Group – Key news
- 10.3 BMW Group
- Exhibit 42: BMW Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 43: BMW Group - Segment focus
- Exhibit 44: Continental AG - Overview
- Exhibit 45: Continental AG - Business segments
- 10.4 Continental AG
- Exhibit 46: Continental AG – Key news
- Exhibit 47: Continental AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 48: Continental AG - Segment focus
- Exhibit 49: Gentex Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Gentex Corp. - Business segments
- 10.5 Gentex Corp.
- Exhibit 51: Gentex Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 52: Gentex Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 53: Gentex Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 54: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- 10.6 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 56: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 57: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 59: Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. – Key news
- 10.7 Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
- 10.8 Kappa optronics GmbH
- Exhibit 66: Kappa optronics GmbH – Key news
- Exhibit 67: Kappa optronics GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Kyocera Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Kyocera Corp. - Business segments
- 10.9 Kyocera Corp.
- Exhibit 70: Kyocera Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: Kyocera Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 72: Magna International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Magna International Inc. - Business segments
- 10.10 Magna International Inc.
- Exhibit 74: Magna International Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 75: Magna International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Magna International Inc. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 77: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments
- 10.11 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Exhibit 79: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 81: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Business segments
- 10.12 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.
- Exhibit 83: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 86: Research Methodology
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 88: Information sources
- Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
