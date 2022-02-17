NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive camera market in China is set to grow by 2567.82 thousand units from 2021 to 2026. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the automotive camera market in China will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.02%. The automotive camera market in China is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Aptiv Plc, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sony Group Corp., Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., and WEMAER electronic technology Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The automotive camera market in China forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Automotive Camera Market in China 2022-2026: Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Camera Market in China size
- Automotive Camera Market in China trends
- Automotive Camera Market in China industry analysis
Automotive Camera Market in China 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges
The key factor driving the automotive camera market in China is the priority of automotive safety among customers. Automobile safety is evolving as an important feature for customers, which is leading them to install advanced safety systems in their vehicles. Since the last decade, the automotive industry has been actively working on improving road safety by preventing accidents and reducing injuries. Most safety measures are focused on drivers, as human errors are the prime cause of accidents. Several technical measures, especially active safety systems, work effectively in preventing accidents by warning drivers to take precautions before the occurrence of accidents. Thus, continuous developments from automotive camera manufacturers to offer customized products are allowing customers to adopt automotive cameras in China, which will positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.
However, the key challenge to the automotive camera market growth in China is the high replacement costs associated with camera modules. High-end camera systems include several features, such as large screen monitors, GPS navigation, multiple cameras, better image resolution, and night vision cameras. These may cost between USD 1,000 and USD 1,200. Major automakers, such as Honda, include rearview cameras in their basic Civic LX model, whereas Chevrolet and Ford have cameras on Colorado and Focus S models, respectively. Moreover, the aftermarket manufacturing cost of these rearview cameras is relatively low. The low cost of local aftermarket products acts as a major challenge for the growth of automotive cameras offered by major vendors and OEMs in China.
Automotive Camera Market in China 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
- Application
- Viewing And Sensing
- Viewing Only
- Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
Automotive Camera Market in China 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the automotive camera market in china growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive camera market in china size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive camera market in china
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive camera market in china vendors
Automotive Camera Market In China Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.02%
Market growth 2022-2026
2567.82 thousand units
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.82
Regional analysis
China
Performing market contribution
China at 100%
Key consumer countries
China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aptiv Plc, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sony Group Corp., Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., and WEMAER electronic technology Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Viewing and sensing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Viewing only - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Vehicle type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Vehicle type
- Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Vehicle type
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aptiv Plc
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Continental AG
- DENSO Corp.
- Magna International Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Sony Group Corp.
- Valeo SA
- Veoneer Inc.
- WEMAER electronic technology Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
