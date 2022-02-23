NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market In China by Application (Structural assembly, Powertrain components, and Others) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the automotive carbon fiber composites market in China between 2021 and 2026 is 3.65 th units. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Get Free Sample Report.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The excellent properties exhibited by carbon fiber composites and increasing adoption of electric vehicles are some of the key market drivers. High strength to weight ratio, corrosion and fire resistance, electrical conductivity, lubricating, inert, and less harmful are only a few of the important features. Although steel and other carbon fiber alternatives have a high strength-to-weight ratio, the honeycomb structure of carbon fiber is thought to be superior in carbon fiber composites. Because of these features, they are widely used in the automotive, aerospace, and military industries, which will boost the market's growth during the forecast period.
However, factors such as costs associated with carbon fiber composites will challenge market growth. Carbon fiber's manufacturing and R&D costs may diminish demand for fiber in automotive composites while increasing demand for replacement products. Fibers have eight times the cost of production and R&D as steel. One of the raw ingredients used in the fabrication of ﬁbers is polyacrylonitrile (PAN). Fiber composites' high manufacturing costs are primarily attributable to the high cost of raw materials.
Vendor Landscape
The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Tianniao High-technology Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Owens Corning, Polar Manufacturing Ltd., Rock West Composites Inc., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Toray Industries Inc., Weihai Guangwei Group Co. Ltd. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.
Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the furniture industry. For instance, Owens Corning focuses on the manufacturing, fabrication, and sales of glass reinforcements in the form of fiber. The company also uses glass reinforcement materials to manufacture and sell glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-woven and other specialized products.
Key Market Segmentation
- Segmentation by Vehicle Type:
- Passenger Vehicles:
- During the projection period, the passenger vehicle segment's share of the automotive carbon fibre composites market in China will expand significantly. The surge is linked to a considerable increase in consumer disposable income, which encouraged customers in developing countries like China to invest in passenger vehicles. Furthermore, over the last decade, passenger vehicles have evolved from mechanically powered mobility to high-end electronic/electrical vehicles with improved features in the areas of safety, security, propulsion, connection, and the environment, bolstering market growth in this category.
- Commercial Vehicles
Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market Scope in China
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.17%
Market growth 2022-2026
3.65 th units
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
13.96
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Tianniao High-technology Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Owens Corning, Polar Manufacturing Ltd., Rock West Composites Inc., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Toray Industries Inc., and Weihai Guangwei Group Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 06: Parent market
Exhibit 07: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Diversified metals and mining
2.2.1 Input
2.2.2 Operations
2.2.3 Mine development and extraction
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 End-user industries
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 10: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Structural assembly
- Powertrain components
- Others
Exhibit 20: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Application
Exhibit 21: Comparison by Application
5.3 Structural assembly - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 22: Structural assembly - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 23: Structural assembly - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Powertrain components - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Powertrain components - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 25: Powertrain components - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 27: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Market opportunity by Application
Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Application
6. Market Segmentation by Vehicle type
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Passenger Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
Exhibit 29: Vehicle type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Vehicle type
Exhibit 30: Comparison by Vehicle type
6.3 Passenger Vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: Passenger Vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 32: Passenger Vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Commercial Vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 33: Commercial Vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 34: Commercial Vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle type
Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Vehicle type
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 36: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Excellent properties exhibited by carbon fiber composites
8.1.2 Increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs)
8.1.3 Stringent regulations in the automotive industry
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Costs associated with carbon fiber composites
8.2.2 Brittle when compared to other metals
8.2.3 Environmental impacts and potential health hazards of carbon fiber composites
Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles
8.3.2 Developments in end-user industries
8.3.3 Growing use of nanotechnology in drive shaft for better performance
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 43: Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 44: Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 45: Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.4 Jiangsu Tianniao High-technology Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 46: Jiangsu Tianniao High-technology Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 47: Jiangsu Tianniao High-technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 48: Jiangsu Tianniao High-technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
Exhibit 49: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 50: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 51: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 52: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Segment focus
10.6 Owens Corning
Exhibit 53: Owens Corning - Overview
Exhibit 54: Owens Corning - Business segments
Exhibit 55: Owens Corning - Key offerings
Exhibit 56: Owens Corning - Segment focus
10.7 Polar Manufacturing Ltd.
Exhibit 57: Polar Manufacturing Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 58: Polar Manufacturing Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 59: Polar Manufacturing Ltd. - Key offerings
10.8 Rock West Composites Inc.
Exhibit 60: Rock West Composites Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 61: Rock West Composites Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 62: Rock West Composites Inc. - Key offerings
10.9 SGL Carbon SE
Exhibit 63: SGL Carbon SE - Overview
Exhibit 64: SGL Carbon SE - Business segments
Exhibit 65: SGL Carbon SE - Key offerings
Exhibit 66: SGL Carbon SE - Segment focus
10.10 Solvay SA
Exhibit 67: Solvay SA - Overview
Exhibit 68: Solvay SA - Business segments
Exhibit 69: Solvay SA- Key news
Exhibit 70: Solvay SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 71: Solvay SA - Segment focus
10.11 Toray Industries Inc.
Exhibit 72: Toray Industries Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 73: Toray Industries Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 74: Toray Industries Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 75: Toray Industries Inc. - Segment focus
10.12 Weihai Guangwei Group Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 76: Weihai Guangwei Group Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 77: Weihai Guangwei Group Co. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 78: Weihai Guangwei Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 80: Research Methodology
Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 82: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations
