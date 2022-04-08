NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive electric side view mirror market size is expected to grow by USD 9.56 bn from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 12.33% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Automotive Electric Side View Mirror Market 2022-2026: Scope
The automotive electric side view mirror market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Electric Side View Mirror Market size
- Automotive Electric Side View Mirror Market trends
- Automotive Electric Side View Mirror Market industry analysis
Automotive Electric Side View Mirror Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge
The increasing preference for safe and convenient features in vehicles is driving the global automotive electric side view mirror market growth. The growing number of road accidents is a major reason for the demand for enhanced safety features in vehicles. This has boosted the integration of mirror systems that provide drivers with improved visibility and awareness. Additional safety features, such as blind-spot detection and lane departure warning systems, make driving safer. Automotive electric side-view mirrors provide better visibility to drivers when compared with conventional side-view mirrors by reducing blind spots. They can be configured to provide maximum visibility under low-light conditions to increase awareness.
Government regulations regarding automotive mirrors are challenging the global automotive electric side view mirror market growth. Regulatory authorities in countries such as China, South Korea, and India do not have testing procedures that test the integrity and reliability of newly developed automotive technologies. The irregularity of regulations followed in the US and Europe hinders the usability of a vehicle model equipped with automotive electric side-view mirrors.
Automotive Electric Side View Mirror Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Automotive Electric Side View Mirror Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive electric side view mirror market, including ABLE PROGRESS INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., ACME Specialty Manufacturing Co., Gentex Corp., Harman International Industries Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Ishizaki Honten Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., MEKRA Lang GmbH and Co. KG, Mitsuba Corp., Modern Auto Plast, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Murakami Corp., Ningbo Jingcheng Car Industry Co. Ltd., Prakant Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Rosco Inc., Sakae Riken Kogyo Co. Ltd., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., and Valeo SA among others.
Automotive Electric Side View Mirror Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive electric side view mirror market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive electric side view mirror market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive electric side view mirror market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive electric side view mirror market vendors
Automotive Electric Side View Mirror Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 12.33%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 9.56 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.69
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 60%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABLE PROGRESS INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., ACME Specialty Manufacturing Co., Gentex Corp., Harman International Industries Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Ishizaki Honten Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., MEKRA Lang GmbH and Co. KG, Mitsuba Corp., Modern Auto Plast, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Murakami Corp., Ningbo Jingcheng Car Industry Co. Ltd., Prakant Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Rosco Inc., Sakae Riken Kogyo Co. Ltd., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., and Valeo SA
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
