NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive grille market size is expected to grow by USD 15.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.87% as per the latest market research report by Technavio. 51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for automotive grille in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and MEA. Improving economic conditions and other socio-economic factors, such as low-cost labor, growing automotive manufacturing plants, and changing consumer preferences toward vehicles will facilitate the automotive grille market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Automotive Grille Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the automotive grille market by Vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) & Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
The automotive grille market in the passenger car segment will be significant for revenue generation. In-vehicle with automotive active grille shutters, automotive grilles are the default component. With the increasing adoption of automotive active grille shutters in passenger cars, the global automotive grille market is expected to have consistent growth during the forecast years.
Automotive Grille Market: Drivers
Increasing automotive sales to drive growth
The key factor driving the global automotive grille market growth is the increasing automotive sales. The growth in emerging markets, in step with ongoing automotive grilleization and global trade activity, especially in Brazil, Russia, India, and China (BRIC) has been vigorous. China's massive fiscal stimulus packages in recent years made it the leader among emerging markets. The automotive industry in India also is dynamic in nature and is rapidly growing. As a result, many automakers are entering the market to tap the massive potential presented by the country. The economic growth in BRIC nations has propelled growth rates in the automotive industry. In addition to emerging countries, developed countries like the US, Germany, and Japan are also witnessing significant growth in automotive sales. Improving economic conditions and increasing demand for automobiles are expected to positively impact the global automotive grille market during the forecast period.
Automotive Grille Market: Challenges
Availability of cars without grilles to impede the market growth
The key challenges to the global automotive grille market growth are the availability of cars without grilles. Electric vehicles like Tesla Model S and Tesla Model 3 are manufactured without a grille because their use is redundant. Apart from electric vehicles, there are internal combustion engine cars that are available without grilles. For instance, most Porsche cars have a rear engine and rear-wheel-drive that only have air vents for cooling the engine and not the grille. The automotive grille is considered the face of a vehicle and adds to its exterior aesthetics. However, vehicles without automotive grilles are gaining increased acceptance in the market. This would be a challenge for the global automotive grille market during the forecast period.
