ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The team at Automotive Market Data, headed by industry veterans Brian Reed, Steve Greenfield, Andrew Gordon and Pete Batten, today announced they have launched the first-ever Digital Retailing Market Share Database to inform dealers, investors and vendors, in real-time, about the automotive digital retailing landscape.
Specifically, the database evaluates more than 35 digital retailers, each day, across approximately 18,000 U.S. automobile dealer websites to identify the top digital retailers among car dealers, predominant digital retailers by brand and leading technology providers in the automotive space, as well as unique digital retailing trends and emerging technologies.
"The pandemic hyper-accelerated automotive digital retail adoption, which created a need for comprehensive, up-to-date information to help industry professionals make highly informed decisions," said Brian Reed, industry advisor at Automotive Ventures and partner at Automotive Market Data. "More than ever, dealers need to know which digital retailing tools to use, investors need to know where to commit their money, and vendors need to know how they stack up against the competition. We provide answers to these questions and more."
A sample list of the independent, third-party reporting provided by Automotive Market Data includes, but is not limited to, the following.
Digital Retailer growth rate, churn rate, and market penetration.
The Digital Retailing tool(s) that are currently being used, or have just been added, to particular dealership websites.
Digital Retailer dealer count changes over specified periods of time and within specific geographic regions.
Digital Retailer market share by automotive manufacturer.
Dealer and/or manufacturer customer longevity among Digital Retailers.
Fully customizable reporting.
The Automotive Market Data team also provides the industry with dealership contact information, vehicle-specific data, new and used vehicle market pricing, cost of ownership information, and vehicle history reports. When needed, they provide customized, per-request analyses depending on a business' goals and objectives.
"Despite its importance, a complete picture of the digital retailing landscape didn't exist until now," said Steve Greenfield, founder and CEO of Automotive Ventures and partner at Automotive Market Data. "Historically, it's been next to impossible to identify top digital retailers by dealer and OEM market share, yet information like this is vastly helpful to industry professionals who are looking to get ahead of the technology curve and stay there. This is the precise reason we created the Digital Retailing Market Share Database."
Automotive Market Data is a collaborative of veteran automotive industry professionals who have served in various leadership and entrepreneurial roles throughout their careers.
Brian Reed, advisor at Automotive Ventures and partner at Automotive Market Data, spent 18 years at Daimler-Benz before serving as president of PeopleFirst.com, acquired by CapitalOne. He was also the founder and CEO of F&I Express, acquired by Cox Automotive.
Steve Greenfield, founder and CEO of Automotive Ventures and Automotive Market Data partner, served as TrueCar's Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, and AutoTrader.com's Vice President of Product Management and Business Development, overseeing the acquisitions of vAuto, Kelley Blue Book, HomeNet Automotive, VinSolutions and DealerScience.
Andrew Gordon, adviser at Automotive Ventures and partner at Automotive Market Data, is a third generation Honda dealer. He served as founder and CEO of DealerScience, which was acquired by TrueCar in 2018.
Pete Batten is a dealer retail technology and data advisor with more than 20 years' experience in vehicle retailing who has served as General Manager for several automotive software brands, including Cox Automotive Digital Retail, Chrome Data, and Automotive Lease Guide. Pete was also Chief Product Officer at LeadVenture.
To download a copy of Automotive Market Data's white paper, "Digital Retailing: The Missing Piece of the Data Puzzle," visit http://www.automotivemarketdata.com/resources.
To learn more about the information Automotive Market Data offers the industry, visit http://www.automotivemarketdata.com.
