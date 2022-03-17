NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive panoramic sunroof market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as marketing and M and A activities to compete in the market. AGC Inc., Aisin Corp., BOS GmbH & Co. KG, CIE Automotive SA, Continental AG, Fuyao Glass America, Inteva Products LLC, Webasto SE, Volkswagen AG, and Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The automotive panoramic sunroof market is set to grow by USD 7.29 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.76%, according to the latest market report by Technavio.
Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market 2022-2026: Scope
Our automotive panoramic sunroof market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market size
- Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market trends
- Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market industry analysis
Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges
The key factor driving the global automotive panoramic sunroof market growth is the growth in innovations in glass technology that assist sunroof glassmakers in creating several types of glasses. These glasses such as tempered glass, laminated glass, and green glass protect from UV radiation. For instance, Mercedes-Benz gives a panoramic Vario-roof with magic sky control to the SLK model, which creates a comfortable ambiance inside the car. Furthermore, this technology takes advantage of creative new glass characteristics, such as translucent or darker glass, to provide an open-air experience during chilly weather and prevent direct sunlight by providing a refuge of shades. Moreover, Webasto's new unique solar sunroof, in conjunction with the novel convertible panoramic sunroof utilized in the Volkswagen Eos, enables flexibility to regulate natural light better. Such factors are expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.
However, the key challenges to the global automotive panoramic sunroof market growth are the high integration and maintenance costs. A sunroof can leak or cease operating for various causes, including defective motors, faulty tracks, and cracked or chipped glass. Rain sensors, power-operated sliding glass panels, aluminum or plastic handles, and other accessories are less expensive than steel or carbon fiber. These components are combined onto a single plate, which contributes to the overall weight of the sunroof. In addition, they need frequent maintenance, which is expected to hamper the expansion of the global automotive panoramic sunroof market during the forecast period.
Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Application
- SUV
- Sedan And Hatchbacks
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- The Middle East And Africa
Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis
- The automotive panoramic sunroof market share growth by the SUV segment will be significant for revenue generation. The significant growth in the demand for convenience and safety features in the SUV segment will be driving the adoption of the panoramic sunroof in this segment in the coming years.
- 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and France are the key markets for the automotive panoramic sunroof market in APAC. Growing car customization trends and the presence of major automotive manufacturers, such as Hyundai-Kia, Tata Motors Limited, Lexus, and Toyota will facilitate the automotive panoramic sunroof market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive panoramic sunroof market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive panoramic sunroof market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive panoramic sunroof market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive panoramic sunroof market vendors.
Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.76%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 7.29 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
9.29
Performing market contribution
APAC at 40%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AGC Inc., Aisin Corp., BOS GmbH & Co. KG, CIE Automotive SA, Continental AG, Fuyao Glass America, Inteva Products LLC, Webasto SE, Volkswagen AG, and Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
