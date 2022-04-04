NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Suspension Coil Springs Market value is set to grow by USD 755.37 million, progressing at a CAGR of 4.82% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.
Vendor Landscape
The automotive suspension coil springs market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- BWI Group- The company offers products such as damper modules. Moreover, through the brake systems segment, the company offers brake system designs, brake corner module, drum brakes, among others.
Download NEW Version of Report to know about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.
Automotive Suspension Coil Springs Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.82%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 755.37 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.61
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 74%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alpha Springs Ltd., Asha Spring and Engineering Co., BWI Group, Coiling Technologies Inc., Continental AG, Dietz GmbH, Kilen Springs, Leggett and Platt Inc., Melling Performance Springs, Melrose Industries Plc, Mitsubishi Steel Mfg. Co. Ltd., Muhr und Bender KG, MW Industries Inc., NHK Spring Co. Ltd., Sogefi Spa, Springcoil Ltd., Tenneco Inc., The Lesjofors Group, thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Latest Drivers & Trends of the Global Automotive Suspension Coil Springs Market
- Market Driver:
- Increase in production of passenger and commercial vehicles:
As many as 96.85 million vehicle units were produced globally in 2021 of which passenger vehicles comprised 74.69 million units. Meanwhile, the production of commercial vehicles stood at 22.16 million units in 2021. Of these, more than 17 million units comprised light commercial vehicles. The production of medium and heavy trucks and buses/coaches totaled more than 4 million units in 2021. In terms of geography, APAC dominated automotive production, accounting for more than 59% of global passenger vehicle production followed by EMEA and the Americas. Globally, China dominated automotive production in 2021 in terms of volume, followed by the US. China is expected to dominate the market for the next couple of years. This increase in vehicle production in major automotive regions is directly driving the volume of the automotive suspension coil springs market.
- Market Trend:
- Developments in the automotive suspension springs market:
For years, market vendors have been in a dilemma over automakers' requirements. They have found it difficult to find the ideal balance between occupants' comfort and vehicle handling characteristics and load-carrying capacity. Vendors have been working on various ways of optimizing the spring rate. Moreover, concerted developments in coil spring designs have led to the creation of the E-shaped spring. Under this design, some portion of the coil spring can be profiled to be compressed easily under light loads, and at the same time can provide greater stiffness with an increase in load. This design will not only improve the performance of the suspension but also increase the longevity of the coil spring. In some designs, two e-springs can be combined to fine-tune the overall suspension system as well. Such developments are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.
Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.
Key Market Segmentation
- Segmentation by Application:
- Passenger car:
The automotive suspension coil springs market share growth by the passenger car segment will be significant during the forecast period. Vendors operating in the passenger vehicle suspension coil springs market have begun offering lightweight coil springs that consume lower installation space within the suspension system and are sturdier. The performance of suspension systems in passenger vehicles is improving with the growing use of efficient materials and advanced technology. Market vendors and automakers have been working in tandem to develop improved suspension system designs for deployment in passenger vehicles. Such initiations by vendors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.
- Commercial vehicle
Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.
Our Automotive Suspension Coil Springs Market Report Covers the Following Areas:
- Automotive Suspension Coil Springs Market Size
- Automotive Suspension Coil Springs Market Trends
- Automotive Suspension Coil Springs Market Analysis
Regional Market Outlook
The market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 74% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the automotive suspension coil springs market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Growing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles in China, Japan, and South Korea will facilitate the automotive suspension coil springs market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.
Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?
- Want to understand more about the various research methodology?
- Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail
- Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players
- Analyze market regulations
Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!
Automotive Suspension Coil Springs Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive suspension coil springs market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive suspension coil springs market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive suspension coil springs market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive suspension coil springs market vendors
Related Reports:
Global Bus Air Suspension System Market: This industry research report identifies Continental, Hendrickson, ThyssenKrupp, and WABCO as the key vendors in the global bus air suspension system market. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report
Global Automotive Shock Absorber Rubber Market: This market research study identifies Columbia Engineered Rubber, EKKO Rubber, and Senior Rubbers as the leading players in the global automotive shock absorber rubber market. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Passenger Car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger Car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger Car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger Car - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger Car - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Commercial Vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial Vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial Vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial Vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial Vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 BWI Group
- Exhibit 89: BWI Group - Overview
- Exhibit 90: BWI Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: BWI Group - Key offerings
- 10.4 Melrose Industries Plc
- Exhibit 92: Melrose Industries Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Melrose Industries Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 94: Melrose Industries Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 95: Melrose Industries Plc - Segment focus
- 10.5 Mitsubishi Steel Mfg. Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 96: Mitsubishi Steel Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Mitsubishi Steel Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 98: Mitsubishi Steel Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 99: Mitsubishi Steel Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Muhr und Bender KG
- Exhibit 100: Muhr und Bender KG - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Muhr und Bender KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 102: Muhr und Bender KG - Key offerings
- 10.7 NHK Spring Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 103: NHK Spring Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: NHK Spring Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: NHK Spring Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: NHK Spring Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Sogefi Spa
- Exhibit 107: Sogefi Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Sogefi Spa - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Sogefi Spa - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: Sogefi Spa - Segment focus
- 10.9 Tenneco Inc.
- Exhibit 111: Tenneco Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Tenneco Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: Tenneco Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 114: Tenneco Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Tenneco Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 The Lesjofors Group
- Exhibit 116: The Lesjofors Group - Overview
- Exhibit 117: The Lesjofors Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: The Lesjofors Group - Key news
- Exhibit 119: The Lesjofors Group - Key offerings
- 10.11 thyssenkrupp AG
- Exhibit 120: thyssenkrupp AG - Overview
- Exhibit 121: thyssenkrupp AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: thyssenkrupp AG - Key news
- Exhibit 123: thyssenkrupp AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: thyssenkrupp AG - Segment focus
- 10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Exhibit 125: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview
- Exhibit 126: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news
- Exhibit 128: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 133: Research methodology
- Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 135: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-suspension-coil-springs-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-755-37-million--by-application-passenger-car-and-commercial-vehicle-and-geography-forecast-to-2026--301515821.html
SOURCE Technavio