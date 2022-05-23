NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Tire Retreading Services Market by Technology (Pre-cure and Mold-cure) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The automotive tire retreading services market report is segmented by technology (pre-cure and mold-cure) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
The potential growth difference for the automotive tire retreading services market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 745.75 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver: The environmental benefits associated with the adoption of retreaded tires are driving the global automotive tire retreading services market growth. Retreaded tires help in controlling environmental pollution significantly by increasing the actual productive life of tires. These tires also conserve less energy compared to the energy used for manufacturing new tires. Such factors will support the market growth in the coming years.
- Market Challenges: The cost pressure is challenging the global automotive tire retreading services market growth. The surge of imported new low-cost tires has put pressure on tire retreading service providers to maintain an edge on price. In addition, prominent tire manufacturers are engaged in tread supply by adding retreaded offerings to their portfolio. The cost pressure is further aggravated by factors such as higher wages and raw material prices, which are impeding the efficient operations of tire retreading service providers. This will lead to market consolidation, which may limit the market growth in the forecast period.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our Sample Report right now!
Market Segmentation
By technology, the pre-cure segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. In the pre-cure process, a used tire goes through the primary initial inspection and buffing process before entering the pre-cure retreading process. This process needs fewer investments in addition to reduced follow-up costs, which will drive the segment growth in the coming years.
APAC will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. India, China, and Thailand are the key countries for the automotive tire retreading services market in APAC.
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Aik Koon Tyre and Battery Co. Pte Ltd.
- Best-One Tire and Service
- Bridgestone Corp.
- Continental AG
- Eastern Treads Ltd
- JK Tyre and Industries Ltd.
- Kal Tire Mining Tire Group
- KRAIBURG AUSTRIA GmbH and CO. KG
- MARANGONI Group
- McCarthy Tire Service
- Michelin Group
- MRF Ltd.
- Nokian Tyres Plc
- Pilipinas Kai Rubber Corp
- Pomps Tire Service Inc
- Purcell Tire Wholesale Center
- Southern Tire Mart
- The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.
- Tyresoles
- Zenises ltd
- To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
Specialty Tires Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Automotive Retreaded Tires Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Automotive Tire Retreading Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.69%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 745.75 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.33
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, India, China, Thailand, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aik Koon Tyre and Battery Co. Pte Ltd., Best-One Tire and Service, Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Eastern Treads Ltd, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd., Kal Tire Mining Tire Group, KRAIBURG AUSTRIA GmbH and CO. KG, MARANGONI Group, McCarthy Tire Service, Michelin Group, MRF Ltd., Nokian Tyres Plc, Pilipinas Kai Rubber Corp, Pomps Tire Service Inc, Purcell Tire Wholesale Center, Southern Tire Mart, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Tyresoles, and Zenises ltd
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology
- 5.3 Pre-cure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Pre-cure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Pre-cure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Pre-cure - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Pre-cure - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Mold cure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Mold cure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Mold cure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Mold cure - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Mold cure - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Aik Koon Tyre and Battery Co. Pte Ltd.
- Exhibit 89: Aik Koon Tyre and Battery Co. Pte Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Aik Koon Tyre and Battery Co. Pte Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: Aik Koon Tyre and Battery Co. Pte Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Best-One Tire and Service
- Exhibit 92: Best-One Tire and Service - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Best-One Tire and Service - Product / Service
- Exhibit 94: Best-One Tire and Service - Key offerings
- 10.5 Bridgestone Corp.
- Exhibit 95: Bridgestone Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 96: Bridgestone Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 97: Bridgestone Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 98: Bridgestone Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 99: Bridgestone Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Continental AG
- Exhibit 100: Continental AG - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Continental AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 102: Continental AG - Key news
- Exhibit 103: Continental AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 104: Continental AG - Segment focus
- 10.7 Kal Tire Mining Tire Group
- Exhibit 105: Kal Tire Mining Tire Group - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Kal Tire Mining Tire Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 107: Kal Tire Mining Tire Group - Key offerings
- 10.8 McCarthy Tire Service
- Exhibit 108: McCarthy Tire Service - Overview
- Exhibit 109: McCarthy Tire Service - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: McCarthy Tire Service - Key offerings
- 10.9 Pomps Tire Service Inc
- Exhibit 111: Pomps Tire Service Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Pomps Tire Service Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Pomps Tire Service Inc - Key offerings
- 10.10 Southern Tire Mart
- Exhibit 114: Southern Tire Mart - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Southern Tire Mart - Key offerings
- 10.11 The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.
- Exhibit 116: The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 119: The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Zenises ltd
- Exhibit 121: Zenises ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Zenises ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Zenises ltd - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 127: Research methodology
- Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 129: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-tire-retreading-services-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-745-75-million--environmental-benefits-associated-with-the-adoption-of-retreaded-tires-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301552061.html
SOURCE Technavio