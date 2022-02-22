ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Autosled, Automotive's modern digital retail logistics marketplace, has made significant strides in reimagining the vehicle transport process with the recent additions of Bart Schuster and David Darden to its leadership team.
Schuster joins Autosled as Vice President of Business Development. In this role, he oversees Autosled's nationwide sales expansion efforts, strategic OEM partnerships and the Federal sector division. Schuster brings to Autosled over twenty-four years of automotive experience - thirteen years in retail dealerships and eleven years working for various OEMs. Most recently, he worked as a Regional General Manager for Nissan Motor Corporation, guiding the region's dealers to increase customer satisfaction and profitability. Schuster's expertise in successfully developing and implementing both business relationships and customer loyalty comes at a pivotal time for Autosled's nationwide growth.
"Bart's background in logistics, retail dealership operations and OEM regional management provides the exact type of experiences that are pivotal as Autosled continues to scale. His deep-rooted connections with Dealer Principals throughout the United States, as well as his reputation within the Nissan, Volkswagen, and Audi families has already proved instrumental in Autosled's growth." David Sperau, co-founder and Autosled's Chief Revenue Officer
Darden joins Autosled as Vice President of Data & Analytics. A seasoned data engineering and analytics leader, Darden brings over 20 years of experience in the technology industry with companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 50 companies. Before joining Autosled, David was the Director of Business Intelligence Engineering at Big Fish Games, one of the world's largest producers and distributors of casual games. He built the big data platform to drive business decisions and analytics with data-driven decision-making as a core company competency. After Churchill Downs acquired Big Fish, Darden also designed and led distributed teams to create new data platforms and products for other companies across the corporation. He then refined his skills as the Director of Data & Analytics at Palmetto, where he led the team that built a modern data platform to support a clean technology software and fulfillment platform. David's passion is driving business performance through advanced technology and approaches that deliver results to diverse groups of customers. Darden's expertise will be a vital part of creating the next-generation automotive transportation logistics platform at Autosled to continue its expansion in the $18 billion vehicle transport industry.
"David's extensive experience in data analytics and customer gamification are things that Autosled wants to leverage in order to help build programs and incentives that match the needs of our customers- both shippers and transporters. The experiences that he brings, having worked with marketplaces, online gaming companies and Microsoft, make him a great addition to Autosled's leadership team." David Sperau, CRO of Autosled
About Autosled
Autosled provides seamless digital vehicle shipment options for dealers, transporters, auctioneers, brokers, and individuals that are relocating. New and used cars, trucks, motorcycles, classic and luxury vehicles are delivered nationwide. Autosled offers enclosed and open door-to-door transport for residences and businesses. Dealers save time and move inventory faster. Services include custom price quotes, secure online payments, electronic accounting and invoicing, online vehicle shipment scheduling, verified transporter insurance and a vetted network. Vehicles delivered through Autosled are protected, with real-time GPS vehicle tracking, and instant communication with transporters throughout the process. For more information, visit: http://www.autosled.com.
