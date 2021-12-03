NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The autonomous vehicles market is expected to be driven by North America during the forecast period. The market value is estimated to grow by 20.22 mn units from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 22.12% during the forecast period.
Are you looking for more valuable insights into the autonomous vehicles market? Read Our Sample
Market Dynamics
Factors such as increasing demand for autonomy of vehicles by OEMs and the increasing popularity of semi-autonomous vehicles will be crucial in driving the growth of the autonomous vehicles market. However, high driver distraction with rise in vehicle automation and system reliability and uncertainty in user acceptance of autonomous features will restrict the market growth.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are AB Volvo, Alphabet Inc., Baidu Inc., BMW Group, Daimler AG, Continental AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Group, and Robert Bosch GmbH, etc.
View Our Latest Sample Report to know more about the various vendors operating in the autonomous vehicles market
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the autonomous vehicles market report examines, assesses, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors that have been considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, new product launches, product innovations, growth strategies, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Subscribe to Technavio's "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!
Market Segmentation
- By type, the market is classified into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment contributes the highest share of the market.
- By geography, the market has been classified into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America is expected to account for the highest share of the market.
Regional Analysis
This market forecast report by Technavio provides detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities for vendors to support organizations in making efficient business plans. According to our analysis, 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for autonomous vehicles market in the region. Moreover, market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, South America, and MEA. Most of the major vehicle makers are shifting their manufacturing facilities to Mexico to take advantage of labor arbitrage and low production costs. This has raised vehicle production in the country and the demand for autonomous tech. Car manufacturers in North America are investing heavily in developing the technology for driverless cars. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the autonomous vehicles market in North America during the forecast period.
Related Reports
- Automotive Occupant Sensing System Market: The automotive occupant sensing system market has been segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) and type (passenger cars, heavy commercial, and light commercial). Download Latest Sample Report
- Automotive Seat Belt Sensor Market: The automotive seat belt sensor market has been segmented by geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA) and application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles). Download Latest Sample Report
Autonomous Vehicles Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 22.12%
Market growth 2021-2025
20.22 mn units
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
34.30
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, China, Japan, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AB Volvo, Alphabet Inc., Baidu Inc., BMW Group, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Group, and Robert Bosch GmbH
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autonomous-vehicles-market-to-grow-by-20-22-mn-units--ab-volvo-and-alphabet-inc-among-key-vendors--technavio-301436376.html
SOURCE Technavio