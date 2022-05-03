Updates to AVCC Board of Directors, Technical Recommendations, Growth (including Members & Alliances), Progress and Membership.
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium (AVCC), a global group of automotive and technology industry leaders cooperating on expediting the delivery of automated and assisted driving compute solutions, announced today that it has appointed a new member to its board of directors as it builds upon the success of 2021.
Board of Directors
Real-Time Innovations (RTI) joins the AVCC Board, with its CEO, Stan Schneider, Ph.D., taking a leadership role in the organization.
"Stan brings new perspectives that will add incredible value to our board discussions and decisions," said Armando Pereira, AVCC President. "We are thrilled to welcome him and look forward to his contributions to important conversations in our industry."
Technical Recommendations
The first three technical recommendations were released by AVCC in 2021. These papers mark a milestone year and are the result of key industry players working together to establish a common language and frame of reference for critical autonomous applications, taking us a step closer to a safe, truly autonomous future. The three published papers include:
- TR-001 Conceptual Architecture for Automated and Assisted Driving Systems
- TR-002 Functional Guide to Image Signal Processing
- TR-003 Benchmarking Deep Neural Network (DNN) for Automated and Assisted Driving Systems
All papers are available for download on AVCC's website: https://www.avcconsortium.org/documents/
Growth: Members & Alliances
2021 saw AVCC's membership grow to 24 industry players from across the globe. These members bring a wealth of expertise in automotive compute elements and interaction, including systems architecture, image signal processing, benchmarking, software and cybersecurity.
- Arm
- Ansys
- Bosch
- Brodmann17
- Continental
- DENSO
- General Motors
- Infineon Technologies AG*
- KPIT Technologies*
- NVIDIA
- NXP Semiconductors
- Mazda
- Nissan
- Real-Time Innovations (RTI)
- Renesas
- Sandia National Laboratories
- SEI Automotive Europe GmbH
- Siemens*
- Subaru Corporation*
- Synopsys
- Toyota
- Veoneer
- Xilinx
- Zenseact
(*new in 2021)
Two strategic alliances were also announced over the past year. First, AVCC and SAE partnered to harmonize work and extend the audience for automated and assisted driving specifications. Secondly, The Autoware Foundation will work with AVCC to advance the autonomous vehicle industry by reducing duplication and establishing benchmarks.
Progress
The Consortium continues to make strong technical progress. Two working groups, Systems Architecture and Image Signal Processing, published technical reports in early 2021. The Micro-benchmarks working group also released its first technical recommendation.
Two new working groups were also launched in 2021: Cybersecurity and Software Portability. The Cybersecurity working group is developing its first technical recommendation addressing a common security baseline for autonomous vehicles. The Software Portability working group is now working on a base software architecture as a first step on its mission. It will address two main areas: "Portability Across Central Compute" and "Common Communication AV Data Models."
Additional working groups will be added based on member needs and industry feedback. This is an excellent time to join and influence the technical direction of the Consortium, as the working groups develop exciting new recommendations for the industry in areas of common interest ranging from Levels 1-5 of the SAE Practice J3016. For more information about AVCC's working groups, please visit: https://www.avcconsortium.org/groups/
Membership
AVCC's members have come together to cooperate on industry consensus for areas that most impact the future of autonomous vehicle compute. Common goals of the organization's members include:
1. Develop hardware requirements and software APIs to define an automated and assisted driving-vehicle ecosystem that uses processors, accelerators, and other application-specific engines.
2. Offer technical recommendations guided by the objectives of portability, interoperability, scalability and a balance between performance and cost.
3. Identify relevant system level requirements in the architecture, hardware or software APIs.
4. Work with standards bodies to identify, leverage and influence the development of industry standards.
The AVCC membership application is available online: https://www.avcconsortium.org/membership/
For more information about AVCC and how it is helping accelerate the delivery of safe and affordable automated and assisted driving vehicles at scale, including information how to become a member, please visit http://www.avcconsortium.org.
About AVCC
The Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium (AVCC) is a global nonprofit group of automotive and technology industry leaders coming together to help accelerate mass production of safe and affordable vehicles with automated and assisted driving technologies (SAE levels 1-5). http://www.avcconsortium.org
