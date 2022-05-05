$500 rebate program on all new unlicensed Toyota models when you finance or lease through the Baierl Toyota Financial Services in Mars, Pennsylvania.
MARS, Pa., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- College Graduate Rebate is available on all new and unlicensed Toyota vehicles at Baierl Toyota dealership in Mars, Pennsylvania. Scion Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles and Toyota Certified Used Vehicles (TCUVs) are not eligible for the Rebate Program. The College Graduate Finance Program is available on the lease or finance of all new and unlicensed Toyota models or Scion Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles or TCUVs.
The College Graduate Rebate Program and College Graduate Finance Program are available upon credit approval from and execution of a finance or lease contract through Toyota Financial Services (TFS) at participating Toyota dealers. Applicants need to provide proof of graduation in the past two calendar years or the next six months, along with proof of current employment. Additionally, eligible customers need to meet credit approval and provide proof of current or future employment when submitting credit applications.
College Graduate Rebate Program may not be combined with the Toyota Military Rebate Program or iFi Program. Moreover, the vehicle must be taken from dealer stock. Contact the Baierl Toyota dealership in Mars, Pennsylvania, about the optional programs from Toyota Financial Services that can help maintain and protect new Toyota vehicles.
