MARS, Pa., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers who plan to purchase a new vehicle and sell their old cars can do so at Baierl Toyota, an automotive dealership in Mars, Pennsylvania. The dealership buys a pre-owned vehicle in three simple steps. Individuals interested in selling their used cars can visit the dealership's website to start the selling process.
Customers can enter their vehicle's information on the website to get an instant quote. Once the drivers have a quote, they can visit the dealership with their cars and the offer within seven days. The dealership will inspect the old vehicle and verify the offer using the same questions the customers answered in their online form. After the offer is verified, the dealership's team will hand over a check to the drivers right away. Alternatively, customers can also trade in their old car for the purchase of a new one from Baierl Toyota. Individuals who decide to buy a new vehicle from the dealership can also take advantage of their quick and efficient financing options.
Before buying a new vehicle from Baierl Toyota in Mars, Pennsylvania, customers can take the selected model out for a spin by scheduling a test drive. Individuals interested in selling a used car or trading it for a new one can contact the dealership for more information by dialing 405-495-5800.
Media Contact
Amber Taylor, Baierl Toyota, 878-332-7116, AmberTaylor@baierl.com
SOURCE Baierl Toyota