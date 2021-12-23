OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers residing in Oklahoma City in Oklahoma can rejoice as their favorite Honda dealership, Battison Honda provides the option of curbside delivery of their favorite Honda vehicles. Not only can customers pick their purchase from a convenient location but also choose the option of home delivery to receive their Honda vehicle at the doorstep. Interested people can head over to the dealership's website to learn more about their options and do the needful while planning a purchase.
Battison Honda's curbside delivery comes with more benefits than just convenience in picking up the vehicle. Customers can go about the entire process of purchasing their favorite car from the comfort of their homes. They can select the Honda vehicle of their choice on the dealership's website and tap on the "Payment/Options" button to work out the entire deal. Customers can also appraise their trade, view accessories and warranty options, apply for financing as well as schedule an at-home test drive. The dealership's seamless online buying experience is expected to keep customers safe from the mutating variants of the COVID-19 virus by reducing contact and maintaining a safe physical distance.
Battison Honda also sanitizes the entire dealership twice every day and follows all the protocols to ensure the maximum safety of its customers. Interested people can visit the dealership at 8700 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73162, or call (405) 495-5800 to talk to the representatives.
Artie Brylev, Battison Honda, 405-495-5800, artie@battisonhonda.com
