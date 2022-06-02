A new safety campaign in St. Johns County and what Beacon Lake families need to know to stay safe
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beacon Lake wants its residents to be aware of a new safety initiative to keep their families safe.
While golf carts are permitted for use throughout the community, Beacon Lake is not an official golf-cart community. All golf carts are expected to adhere by traditional road traffic rules and are not permitted on trails, sidewalks or community greenery.
Due to the rise in golf cart accidents in the area, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office began a golf cart safety initiative to improve cart safety for drivers.
Last year, there were 21 golf cart crashes reported to the Sheriff's Office. One of those crashes led to a death, while three others led to incapacitating injuries for either the driver or a passenger. Six of the drivers in these crashes were juveniles, while the other 15 crashes were from adult drivers.
According to the Sheriff's office, accidents often happen because drivers underestimate the speed and think they cannot get hurt.
"Most people think just because it's a golf cart it's not dangerous, but we know that's not true," Director Scott Beaver, of the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, told News4Jax. "They really underestimate the speed…and how you drive these golf carts."
The safety initiative is intended to make drivers of all ages aware of golf cart safety precautions, educate residents on where golf carts can be operated, and the difference between low-speed vehicles and golf carts.
Right now, there are not many regulations when it comes to driving a golf cart. There are no laws regarding seatbelts, the number of people allowed on a golf cart at one time, and no regulations on infants and children being properly secured.
One of the only regulations is that golf carts have to be operated on a golf cart approved road. These are roads approved specifically by the county for golf cart use. The other type of road that golf carts are allowed on are multi-use paths, which are shared by pedestrians, bicycles and golf carts. However, Beacon Lake does not allow golf carts on multi-use paths. It is important to always ask about golf cart use as each community may have its own regulations. These roads are typically set at 15 miles per hour. Golf carts are not allowed on regular sidewalks and cannot go faster than 20 mph.
Beacon Lake cares about the safety of its families, and encourages residents with questions on golf cart safety to view this helpful booklet from the St. Johns County Sheriff's office or call the office directly at 904-824-8304.
