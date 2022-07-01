Customers in the market for the 2022 Toyota GR86 should drive down to Bill Alexander Toyota in Yuma, Arizona.

YUMA, Ariz., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Available at a starting MSRP of $27,700, the 2022 Toyota GR86 is available in the inventory of Bill Alexander Toyota. The model is powered by a 2.4L four-cylinder boxer engine with a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and comes track-tested and the soul of a true sports car.

Featuring front fender air vents, rear-wheel-drive layout, front-engine, rear differential, and track-tuned suspension, the 2022 Toyota GR86 also offers black-painted 18-inch alloy wheels, a refined aerodynamic profile, and all-black leather-trimmed driver touchpoints.

Offering a fuel economy of 20 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway, the 2022 Toyota GR86 also features vehicle stability control in full-off mode and track mode.

Customers interested in purchasing the 2022 Toyota GR86 can schedule a test drive on Bill Alexander Toyota's dealership website at http://www.myalexandertoyota.com and check out the vehicle's performance and features.

Prospective buyers can also call 928-344-1170 for further assistance or drive by 889 E 32nd Street in Yuma, Arizona.

Media Contact

Mark Howard, Bill Alexander Toyota, 928-344-1170, mhoward@myalexandertoyota.com

 

SOURCE Bill Alexander Toyota

