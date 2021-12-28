YUMA, Ariz., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bill Alexander Toyota in Yuma, Arizona, is offering its customers Takata Airbag Recall facility. More than 42 million vehicles from 19 different automakers had a case of an airbag malfunctioning. To address the issue, Bill Alexander Toyota is providing its customers with a free airbag replacement service.
The dedicated and well-trained team of technical staff at the dealership will carry out the necessary maintenance and replacement works to make sure that the airbags in your vehicle perform properly. The fault often lies with the airbag inflator, which if it malfunctions, can pose a serious safety hazard to the driver and the passengers. Therefore, the maintenance team will check the airbag inflator and other components as well before you take your vehicle back on the road.
In order to schedule a service appointment with the dealership, you need to fill out a form, wherein you will have to provide your contact information, vehicle information, services required, time of visit, etc. Once you are done with that, hit send. One of the team members from the dealership will reach out to you to confirm your appointment status.
For more information, all interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.myalexandertoyota.com/ or visit the dealership in person at 889 E 32nd St, Yuma, Arizona. They can also call 928-344-1170 to speak to a service team representative of the dealership.
Media Contact
Mark Howard, Bill Alexander Toyota, 928-344-1170, mhoward@myalexandertoyota.com
SOURCE Bill Alexander Toyota