YUMA, Ariz., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspired by the sacrifices and bravery shown by our soldiers at the frontline, Bill Alexander Toyota is offering a $500 rebate for eligible U.S. military personnel on the purchase or lease of select new Toyota vehicles. This offer can be used toward any new Toyota vehicle purchased or leased through the Alexander Toyota dealership and Toyota Financial Services, and is valid from Feb. 1, 2022, to Feb. 28, 2022.
The Military Rebate Program offered by Bill Alexander Toyota is available to the U.S. military personnel who are in active-duty and inactive reserve, U.S. military veterans within one year of discharge, U.S. military retirees within 1 year of retirement and the household members of eligible U.S. military personnel including Gold Star families. To be eligible for this program, prospective buyers must present verifiable proof of military status or active service at the time of purchase/lease of the Toyota vehicle – this can be a Military ID card, leave and earning statement or a certificate of release or discharge from active duty. Eligible customers must receive a qualifying salary and receive credit approval from Toyota Financial Services through the dealership. Also, please note that this offer cannot be combined with the iFi Program, the College Graduate Rebate Program or the Lease-End Refi Program.
Customers are encouraged to visit Bill Alexander Toyota located at 889 E 32nd St, Yuma, Arizona, 85365, in person or have a look at their official website. For any further information or inquiries, drivers can contact the dealership staff on 928-344-1170.
928-344-1170, mhoward@myalexandertoyota.com
