YUMA, Ariz., Jan. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers at Bill Alexander Toyota in Yuma, Arizona, can take advantage of the Toyota Care service provided by the dealership.
With this plan, customers are eligible for a no-cost maintenance plan on their Toyota vehicle for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first.
The maintenance services include:
- Engine oil and filter change
- Tire rotation
- Multi-point inspection
- Adjustment of fluid levels
Furthermore, customers are entitled to 24/7 roadside assistance for two years and unlimited miles. The dealership will provide the following assistance:
- Battery jump start
- Emergency fuel delivery
- Tire service
- Lockout protection
- Towing
- Winching
Alexander Toyota also provides other service specials on a regular basis. Customers are requested to keep an eye out for these offers on the dealership's website. Moreover, customers can schedule a service appointment for the ToyotaCare service through the website as well.
Therefore, all interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.myalexandertoyota.com/ or call the dealership at 928-344-1170 for more information regarding the services provided by Alexander Toyota. They can also visit the dealership in person. Alexander Toyota is located at 889 E 32nd St, Yuma, AZ.
Media Contact
Mark Howard, Bill Alexander Toyota, 928-344-1170, mhoward@myalexandertoyota.com
SOURCE Bill Alexander Toyota