YUMA, Ariz., Jan. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers at Bill Alexander Toyota in Yuma, Arizona, can take advantage of the Toyota Care service provided by the dealership.

With this plan, customers are eligible for a no-cost maintenance plan on their Toyota vehicle for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first.

The maintenance services include:

  • Engine oil and filter change
  • Tire rotation
  • Multi-point inspection
  • Adjustment of fluid levels

Furthermore, customers are entitled to 24/7 roadside assistance for two years and unlimited miles. The dealership will provide the following assistance:

  • Battery jump start
  • Emergency fuel delivery
  • Tire service
  • Lockout protection
  • Towing
  • Winching

Alexander Toyota also provides other service specials on a regular basis. Customers are requested to keep an eye out for these offers on the dealership's website. Moreover, customers can schedule a service appointment for the ToyotaCare service through the website as well.

Therefore, all interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.myalexandertoyota.com/ or call the dealership at 928-344-1170 for more information regarding the services provided by Alexander Toyota. They can also visit the dealership in person. Alexander Toyota is located at 889 E 32nd St, Yuma, AZ.

Media Contact

Mark Howard, Bill Alexander Toyota, 928-344-1170, mhoward@myalexandertoyota.com

 

SOURCE Bill Alexander Toyota

