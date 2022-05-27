NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the motor vehicle manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 7,000 motor vehicle companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized motor vehicle manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Motor Vehicle Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Demand for zero-emission electric vehicles is rising globally, with fully powered electric vehicles predicted to reach 24.18 million in number by 2035. Sustainability, pressure to present an environmentally friendly image, and rising government regulations are large factors for companies migrating towards low-emission vehicles.
Lockdowns, social distancing regulations, and financial instability from the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in fewer consumers buying cars. Supply chain disruptions in sectors such as the semiconductor industry have also impacted production.
Motor Vehicle Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private motor vehicle manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Stellantis
- BMW
- General Motors
- Honda
- Ford
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Polaris
- Key Products: utility vehicles
- Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
- Key Products: trucks
- Yamaha Corporation
- Key Products: utility vehicles
- Kawasaki
- Key Products: utility vehicles
- Volvo
- Key Products: trucks
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's motor vehicle manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Automobile Categories:
- Complete Automobile Manufacturers
- Automobile Chassis Only Manufacturers
- Other Automobile Manufacturers
Top Truck and Utility Vehicle Categories:
- Heavy Duty Truck Manufacturers
- Light Truck Manufacturers
- Utility Vehicle Manufacturers
- Other Truck and Utility Vehicle Manufacturers
