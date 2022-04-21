The Duncansville area customers can choose from hundreds of used SUVs and crossovers at the Blue Knob Auto Sales dealership.

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blue Knob Auto Sales is a used car dealership that offers a wide variety of used SUVs and crossovers for sale in Duncansville, Pennsylvania. All their SUVs and crossovers have been carefully selected for their inventory by technicians, who test the vehicle for safety, performance and reliability. Interested customers are encouraged to browse through the dealership's inventory of used vehicles, especially SUVs and crossovers. The inventory is updated regularly as more vehicles come in, so stop by often to see what's new.

At Blue Knob Auto Sales, SUVs and crossovers are available in varying years of manufacture, makes, and models. Customers can choose from brands like Acura, Alfa Romeo, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen and more. The dealership has multiple financing options available that could help you get a new car, but with a little more affordability.

Interested parties can contact the dealership through their website: http://www.blueknobauto.com or by dialing 814-695-1387. Those who are interested in getting behind the wheel of any of the used vehicles available at the dealership can do so by scheduling a test drive. The dealership is located at 2860 Route 764, Duncansville, PA and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Media Contact

Aaron Hobaugh, Blue Knob Auto Sales, 814-695-1387, ahobaugh@blueknobauto.com

 

SOURCE Blue Knob Auto Sales

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.