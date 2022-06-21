Customers wanting to purchase a used passenger van should check out the 2016 Chrysler Town and Country LX at Bluff Road Auto Sales.
COLUMBIA, S.C., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine, the 2016 Chrysler Town and Country LX possesses a six-speed automatic transmission with front-wheel drive and is available in the exterior color of Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl coat with Beige Leather interiors. The model is available at the Bluff Road Auto Sales inventory and is priced at a sale price of $18,254, with a fuel economy of 17 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway.
With a previously recorded odometer reading of 96,921 miles, the 2016 Chrysler Town and Country LX possesses exterior features like ABS brakes, a power liftgate, an overhead console, occupant sensing airbag, rear window defroster, heated door mirrors, front-wheel independent suspension, front reading lights, telescopic steering wheel, illuminated entry, MP3 decoder, nonsmoker, variably intermittent wipers, traction control, tachometer, remote keyless entry, and radio data system.
Customers interested in purchasing a used 2016 Chrysler Town and Country LX should check out the dealership website at http://www.bluffusedcarscolumbiasc.com for further details regarding the interior and exterior features of the model.
Bluff Road Auto Sales is located at 1400 Bluff Road in Columbia, South Carolina, and can be contacted at 833-939-1508.
