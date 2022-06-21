Customers wanting to purchase a used passenger van should check out the 2016 Chrysler Town and Country LX at Bluff Road Auto Sales.

COLUMBIA, S.C., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine, the 2016 Chrysler Town and Country LX possesses a six-speed automatic transmission with front-wheel drive and is available in the exterior color of Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl coat with Beige Leather interiors. The model is available at the Bluff Road Auto Sales inventory and is priced at a sale price of $18,254, with a fuel economy of 17 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway.

With a previously recorded odometer reading of 96,921 miles, the 2016 Chrysler Town and Country LX possesses exterior features like ABS brakes, a power liftgate, an overhead console, occupant sensing airbag, rear window defroster, heated door mirrors, front-wheel independent suspension, front reading lights, telescopic steering wheel, illuminated entry, MP3 decoder, nonsmoker, variably intermittent wipers, traction control, tachometer, remote keyless entry, and radio data system.

Customers interested in purchasing a used 2016 Chrysler Town and Country LX should check out the dealership website at http://www.bluffusedcarscolumbiasc.com for further details regarding the interior and exterior features of the model.

Bluff Road Auto Sales is located at 1400 Bluff Road in Columbia, South Carolina, and can be contacted at 833-939-1508.

Media Contact

Clint Wactor, Bluff Road Auto Sales, 833-939-1508, clint@bluffroadautos.com

 

SOURCE Bluff Road Auto Sales

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.