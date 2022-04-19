Customers near the Columbia area in South Carolina can now get pre-approval for automotive financing at Bluff Road Auto Sales.
COLUMBIA, S.C., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is excellent news for customers near the Columbia area in South Carolina who are planning to purchase a pre-owned vehicle. Bluff Road Auto Sales, a used car dealership in Columbia, South Carolina, is now offering online pre-approval for auto loans. Customers can visit their website and fill out a basic online application form to get started with the finance process.
At Bluff Road Auto Sales, the experienced finance department has tie-ups with multiple banking and financial institutions that enable them to find deals for all their customers. Prospective buyers have to fill in some basic details in the online application form available on their website. A designated finance expert would contact you to guide you through the rest of the process in a hassle-free manner. The soft inquiry made to access your credit file will only be used to prequalify for a vehicle loan and will not impact the applicant's credit score. Also, all the personally identifiable information collected will be safe and secure and solely used by the staff at Bluff Road Auto Sales to facilitate a business transaction.
Interested parties are encouraged to visit Bluff Road Auto Sales at 1400 Bluff Road, Columbia, South Carolina, 29201. For any further information, customers can also reach out to their friendly customer care team on 833-939-1508.
