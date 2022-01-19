CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BOLD Capital Group, LLC (BOLD), an investment and advisory firm headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, announced the formation and launch of its new Energy Sector adding another vertical to its portfolio of sectors the company invests in and advises on.
The Sector will be led by Arthur "Chip" Bottone who recently joined as a Partner and will be serving as a Lead Advisor. He brings extensive experience in various power sources, renewable energy, energy storage, carbon capture, and hydrogen. Mr. Bottone is a seasoned executive with a career of more than 30 years focused on the energy and industrial markets and has vast experience working as a senior executive and as an Advisor for both public and privately held companies worldwide. He currently advises several companies that will add to the Sector.
The Energy Sector recently added its first international client and has begun to help the company commercialize new technologies in vehicle electrification and energy storage. As an Advisor, BOLD has arranged testing along with a comprehensive competitive analysis with one of the world's leading Universities in battery and power to test the technology, validate the company's products, and find optimization and opportunities for its client. BOLD negotiated and received an equity position in the company as well as Board representation.
"I am pleased to welcome Chip on board as a Partner in our firm. His experience as a successful C-suite executive with top companies in power and energy around the world will be extremely helpful in growing our new Sector," stated Denis J. Gallagher, Chairman of BOLD Capital Group. "Our new client is interested in integrating their technology in vehicle electrification and energy storage and has developed and established several products. The uses for this new technology have expanded greatly today and there are areas where we can share our expertise and extensive business relationships with vehicle manufacturers that we have worked with successfully over the years. The momentum building in the power and alternative energy space, on top of the incentives in the Infrastructure Bill, which was recently signed into law, certainly shows we are in the right place with the team to help others."
According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future, the vehicle electrification market was valued at $74.25 billion USD in 2020 and is projected to be at $144.65 billion USD by 2027. The global energy storage market size in 2019 was $7.09 billion USD and is expected to gain momentum by reaching $19.74 billion USD by 2027.
BOLD plans to collaborate with a broad range of industrial and commercial organizations utilizing its technology plus assisting companies with inevitable mergers and acquisitions expected in the space.
About BOLD Capital Group, LLC:
BOLD Capital Group, LLC (BOLD) is an investment and advisory firm with a growing investment portfolio in selected companies specializing in technology, entertainment, real estate, healthcare, and energy. It is comprised of proven, successful business leaders and executives with backgrounds in these targeted industries. BOLD helps businesses by providing capital as well as utilizing relationships that have been developed over the years in finance, capital markets, legal, management development, corporate communications, and more. Whether a new business just starting out, or an experienced firm looking for advice on how best to expand, BOLD provides the experience, expertise and the team to get things done for the business. For more information, please visit http://www.boldcapitalgroup.com.
