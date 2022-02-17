WAUKESHA, Wis., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The sacrifices made by our brave soldiers who had risked their lives at the frontline for protecting our country can never be left unnoticed. Boucher Hyundai is offering a Military Rebate Program to eligible drivers near the Waukesha area in Wisconsin. An additional bonus of $500 is offered towards the purchase or lease of a new Hyundai vehicle from this dealership. This offer stands good from April 1, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2023.
Customers eligible to apply for this offer include customers serving or having served in the United States Air Force, Coast Guard, Army, Marine Corps, Navy, National Guard or Reserves. They must also produce proof of active duty, retired or veteran military status. For lease contracts, this rebate must be applied toward the Capitalized Cost Reduction or the amount due at lease signing whereas for a finance contract, the rebate must be applied toward the down payment. This offer is not available for fleet vehicles and cannot be combined with Hyundai Circle plan sales or the First Responders Program. Also, please note that this bonus will be applied toward MSRP and is not available for cash.
Interested customers are encouraged to visit the Boucher Hyundai dealership at 1583 E. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, Wisconsin, 53186 or browse the official website. Drivers can also reach out to the dealership staff via phone on 800-339-7306 for any further information.
gordie.boucher@boucher.com
