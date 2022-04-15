Car buyers in the Waukesha and surrounding areas can take advantage of easy car buying from the comfort of their homes
WAUKESHA, Wis., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Busy car buyers take note – you can now go through the full purchasing process from the comfort of your own home. Boucher Nissan of Waukesha provides the Express Sales Process that can be completed in a unique fashion. The process is handled in seven easy steps. These steps are:
1. Shop online. Visit http://www.waukeshanissan.com and view the new and used inventory of vehicles.
2. Schedule and take a test drive. No need to go to the car – the car comes to you. If you prefer to go to the dealership, you can do that as well.
3. Value your trade-in. Schedule an at-home visit from a Sales Manager to secure the best possible price for your trade-in vehicle.
4. Apply for financing. This simple process takes place on the "request financing" page of the website. Once you're qualified, you can work on your final purchase decision.
5. Review your price and payment options. Sales Managers can meet in person, via video conference, text, phone, and email.
6. Review the options and protection available. The Boucher Finance and Insurance Manager will walk you through this quickly and efficiently.
7. Schedule delivery. The final step means you can have your new car delivered to your home.
For anyone that needs more time back in their day, the Express Sales Process can be of help. To learn more about the Express Sales Process or the Nissan lineup, prospective buyers can visit the Boucher Nissan of Waukesha dealership at 1451 E Moreland Blvd, Waukesha, WI 53186, United States. Or log on to the dealership's website at https://www.waukeshanissan.com/.
