WAUKESHA, Wis., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2023 Nissan ARIYA is all new and all-electric. This exciting crossover will be capable of on and off-road activities. With a wide-open, welcoming interior and rugged exterior, the Nissan ARIYA provides a respite from day-to-day life with comfort, connectivity, power, and control. Available in the Fall of 2022, reservations for the 2023 Nissan ARIYA start now.
Some of the features and specs of the all-new 2023 Nissan ARIYA include:
- Extended range of up to 300 miles. The ARIYA can run around town or go on a road trip to the mountains.
- 0 to 60 miles per hour in 7.2 seconds. Electric vehicles have high levels of torque, which translates to rapid acceleration and excellent traction.
- 238 hp (178 kW) AC Synchronous Motor. A high-power electric motor that is balanced by excellent range.
- FWD and AWD are available on certain models. Front-wheel drive is perfect for most conditions, and AWD is very useful in rain, snow, mud, and other challenging conditions.
- ProPILOT Assist 2.0. Driver assistance technology, combining navigated highway driving with hands-off single-lane driving capabilities.
- Quick charge port – CCS. Provides the capability to get drivers back on the road faster.
- Safety Shield 360. A comprehensive suite of advanced safety systems that work congruently for maximum protection.
- 12.3-inch Advanced Drive Assist® display. A bigger display is easier to read and interact with.
Interested customers can make a reservation for the all-new 2022 Nissan ARIYA at http://www.waukeshanissan.com.
