WAUKESHA, Wis., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boucher Nissan of Waukesha, a dealership in the Milwaukee area, is offering $1 over-cost tires in December 2021. Drivers in the area are encouraged to visit before the end of the month to take advantage of this temporary offer.
In order to take advantage of this deal, drivers can print off the coupon from the dealership's website, waukeshanissan.com. The coupon can be found under the service menu in the site's navigation. Additional restrictions may apply, and drivers can contact the dealership for details. This coupon expires on the 31 of December 2021.
The special pricing available this month is for all tire brands that the dealership offers and all tire sizes. Brands offered at Boucher Nissan of Waukesha include Goodyear, Uniroyal, Michelin, General Tire, Falken, Pirelli, Dunlop, Yokohama, Continental and more. With the start of winter coming later this month, now is a great time for drivers in the area to switch to winter tires for their vehicles. Winter tires provide extra grip and traction on slippery surfaces such as ice and snow.
Other special offers are also available at Boucher Nissan of Waukesha. Drivers can view them online on the dealership's site. On its site, the dealership also provides vehicle inventories, contact information, an automotive and local blog, a service scheduler and more.
Media Contact
Gordie Boucher, Boucher Nissan of Waukesha, 800-504-6619, gordie.boucher@boucher.com
SOURCE Boucher Nissan of Waukesha