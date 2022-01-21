WAUKESHA, Wis., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's the start of the new year, and SUV buyers in Waukesha and the rest of the Milwaukee metropolitan area can end up saving up to $2,000 on the 2021 and 2022 model year Nissan Murano at the Boucher Nissan dealership in Waukesha, Wis.

The dealership is currently offering up to $1,000 Nissan Customer Cash Bonus and other conditional offers, including $500 off Nissan College Graduate Program and $500 off Nissan Military Program, and invites interested shoppers to check out its Nissan Murano inventory.

Customers can utilize the Nissan Cash Bonus, also called Nissan consumer rebates, of $500 and $1,000 offered by the manufacturer towards making a down payment or as a discount over the dealership's already discounted Boucher Price of the new Murano.

The Boucher Nissan of Waukesha dealership currently houses eleven brand-new Nissan Murano models, including eight 2021 Murano and three 2022 Nissan Murano models.

Both the 2021 and 2022 Nissan Murano is available in five trims – S, SV, Midnight Edition, SL, and Platinum. Under the hood of all the trims is a 3.5-liter V6 engine that makes 260 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. The Nissan Murano comes with an Xtronic continuously variable automatic transmission and optional all-wheel drive and has a starting MSRP of $32,910.

Customers interested in learning more about the new Nissan Murano and the available offers and incentives at the Boucher Nissan of Waukesha dealership can visit the dealership website, http://www.waukeshanissan.com, or visit the Nissan Murano online inventory page. Buyers can also contact the dealership's main store at 800-504-6619 or visit the Boucher Nissan of Waukesha dealership at 1451 E Moreland Blvd, Waukesha, Wis.

Media Contact

Gordie Boucher, Boucher Nissan of Waukesha, 800-504-6619, gordie.boucher@boucher.com

 

SOURCE Boucher Nissan of Waukesha

