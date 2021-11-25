WAUKESHA, Wis., Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With 2021 almost coming to an end, buyers in the Milwaukee area looking for a new car can look forward to welcoming the new year with a brand-new Nissan from their favorite Nissan dealership, Boucher Nissan of Waukesha.
As part of the Nissan Year-End Sales Event at the Boucher Nissan of Waukesha dealership, eligible customers looking to buy or lease a new Nissan vehicle can avail of financing as low as 0% APR financing for 36 months almost all the new Nissan models available at the dealership.
During the Nissan Year-End Sales Event, all eligible customers can avail the 0% APR financing on the 2021 Nissan Altima S sedan, 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport S FWD crossover, 2021 Nissan Rogue S AWD, and 2021 Nissan Murano SV AWD crossover SUVs, and the recently launched 2022 Nissan Frontier SV 4x4 pickup truck.
To avail of the 0% APR financing offer, interested customers need to pre-qualify for the financing at the Boucher Nissan of Waukesha dealership. Customers can apply for an online pre-approval for financing at the Boucher Nissan of Waukesha dealership to know their eligibility without hurting their credit score. The cost of financing is at the rate of $27.78 per every $1,000 borrowed.
Boucher Nissan of Waukesha dealership invites all interested parties to make the most of the offer before it ends. The 0% APR financing offer expires on November 30, 2021.
Those interested can visit http://www.waukeshanissan.com for more information. Customers interested in availing of the offer may contact Boucher Nissan of Waukesha via phone or text at 800-504-6619 or visit the dealership in person to make informed inquiries. Boucher Nissan of Waukesha dealership is located at 1451 E Moreland Blvd, Waukesha.
