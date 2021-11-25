WAUKESHA, Wis., Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With 2021 almost coming to an end, buyers in the Milwaukee area looking for a new car can look forward to welcoming the new year with a brand-new Nissan from their favorite Nissan dealership, Boucher Nissan of Waukesha.

As part of the Nissan Year-End Sales Event at the Boucher Nissan of Waukesha dealership, eligible customers looking to buy or lease a new Nissan vehicle can avail of financing as low as 0% APR financing for 36 months almost all the new Nissan models available at the dealership.

During the Nissan Year-End Sales Event, all eligible customers can avail the 0% APR financing on the 2021 Nissan Altima S sedan, 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport S FWD crossover, 2021 Nissan Rogue S AWD, and 2021 Nissan Murano SV AWD crossover SUVs, and the recently launched 2022 Nissan Frontier SV 4x4 pickup truck.

To avail of the 0% APR financing offer, interested customers need to pre-qualify for the financing at the Boucher Nissan of Waukesha dealership. Customers can apply for an online pre-approval for financing at the Boucher Nissan of Waukesha dealership to know their eligibility without hurting their credit score. The cost of financing is at the rate of $27.78 per every $1,000 borrowed.

Boucher Nissan of Waukesha dealership invites all interested parties to make the most of the offer before it ends. The 0% APR financing offer expires on November 30, 2021.

Those interested can visit http://www.waukeshanissan.com for more information. Customers interested in availing of the offer may contact Boucher Nissan of Waukesha via phone or text at 800-504-6619 or visit the dealership in person to make informed inquiries. Boucher Nissan of Waukesha dealership is located at 1451 E Moreland Blvd, Waukesha.

Media Contact

Gordie Boucher, Boucher Nissan of Waukesha, 800-504-6619, gordie.boucher@boucher.com

 

SOURCE Boucher Nissan of Waukesha

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.